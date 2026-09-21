Police link woman’s death to love triangle

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Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said the murder of a ninth woman in Ekurhuleni could have been the result of a love triangle. Picture:

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The death of a woman whose body is one of nine found in Ekurhuleni in a two-month period is believed to be linked to a love triangle.

Police ruled out the potential of serial killer involvement in the murder of Jabulile Ntimba.

Ntimba’s body was found in Villa Liza at a development site on Thursday last week.

She was initially incorrectly identified as 24-year-old Tebello Monamodi from Vosloorus. However, Monamodi appeared at her home on Saturday.

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said: “We are not dismissing links to these cases, but in Jabulile Ntimba’s case there appears to be an indication of a murder that stemmed from a relationship described as a love triangle. That is what the team is picking up. However, we will not divulge further information at this stage, as we don’t want to compromise the investigation.”

Three suspects are expected to appear before the Boksburg magistrate’s court after their arrests at the weekend in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in Dawn Park.

Two women and one man were arrested by the Gauteng murder and robbery unit.

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