Learning in the dark: power cuts hit nearly 400 schools in two years

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Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube. The nature and duration of outages varied among schools and provinces, with some provinces reporting intermittent interruptions. Picture:

At least 397 public schools experienced prolonged or complete interruptions to their electricity supply between April 2024 and March 2026, according to the department of basic education.

The figure was disclosed by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube in response to a parliamentary question from EFF MP Laetitia Arries, who asked how many schools had operated without electricity for extended periods and what interventions had been introduced to restore reliable power.

The Eastern Cape accounted for the overwhelming majority of affected schools, with 324 reporting prolonged or complete electricity interruptions during the two-year period. Gauteng recorded 19 affected schools, while the Free State, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal recorded 13, 13 and 12, respectively.

Limpopo and the Northern Cape each recorded five affected schools, as did the Western Cape, while one school in the North West was affected.

The department cautioned that the 397 figure represents schools reported by provincial education departments as having experienced interruptions during the reporting period and not individual outage incidents. It also does not mean that all 397 schools were still without electricity when the parliamentary response was issued.

The department said the nature and duration of outages varied among schools and provinces, with some provinces reporting intermittent interruptions.

The causes also varied. Provincial education departments reported infrastructure failures, damaged transformers, vandalism and theft, interruptions to external electricity supplies, billing disputes and schools sharing transformers with surrounding communities.

In response, provinces have installed solar panels at some schools and provided generators where feasible while permanent electricity supplies were restored or alternative solutions implemented.

Provincial departments have also engaged municipalities, Eskom and other electricity providers to repair damaged infrastructure, restore supplies and resolve billing disputes. In some cases, provinces have sought dedicated transformers for schools where sharing infrastructure with surrounding communities has contributed to recurring outages.

The department said the Regulations Relating to Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure require every public school to have an appropriate power supply that complies with applicable laws and is sufficient for its needs. Permitted power sources include grid electricity, generators, solar and wind power.

While the department of basic education is responsible for setting national infrastructure norms and monitoring compliance, provincial education departments are responsible for planning, implementing and maintaining school infrastructure.

The department said the time required to restore or stabilise electricity supplies depended on the cause of the interruption, the electricity provider involved, conditions at the school and the availability of infrastructure and funding.

It said provinces would continue to engage municipalities, Eskom and other electricity providers where problems arose within external electricity supply systems.

Business Day