WATCH | Lt-Gen Sibiya accused of rape and violating a minor

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Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya allegedly coerced a 16-year-old girl to send him lewd images of herself and plied another teenager with alcohol, then allegedly raped her after she passed out.

These allegations are contained in the charge sheet read out in court when the 59-year-old top cop appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Sibiya was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged with the sexual grooming of a child, human trafficking and rape.

The charges are schedule six offences, meaning bail is denied by default unless the accused proves exceptional circumstances.

Sibiya is accused of sexually grooming a 16-year-old girl between July and August. According to the charge sheet, he knows the girl and her family.

The state alleges that Sibiya befriended the child by communicating with her via WhatsApp. “The accused engaged in sexually explicit electronic communication with the child complainant, where he sent her nude pictures of herself...

“The complainant was unaware how the accused got hold of her photos.”

Sibiya is also accused of coercing the child to send him indecent videos of herself.

In another matter, Sibiya allegedly raped an 18-year-old teenager at a hotel after plying her with alcohol. The incident allegedly occurred in May.

According to the charge sheet, the teenager and her friend planned an outing and arranged for a gentleman to drive them to certain places and help them book a hotel.

The state alleges that when the man went to fetch them at Garden Court Hotel, he arrived with Sibiya, who was at the stage unknown to them.

Upon hearing that the friends were going out, Sibiya allegedly told them to change their clothes as he was going to take them to a classy place.

It is alleged that he took them to The Grand strip club in Sandton, where he bought them food and alcohol.

“When the complainant passed out [at the hotel], the accused [Sibiya] raped her,” reads the charge sheet.

Sibiya made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday, and the matter was postponed to September 29 for a possible bail application.

He is being detained at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria.

Speaking outside court, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the state will be opposing bail.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Sibiya’s arrest followed an undercover investigation by members of the Madlanga commission’s recommendations task team.

She said the team was investigating the case because of its sensitivity. “Let’s take into account the facts of this matter. This is just not an ordinary police officer; he is a senior police officer holding the rank of Lieutenant-General.

“It’s a very highly sensitive matter that involves a minor as well,” she said.

Mathe told journalists that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had met with the families of the two victims to assure them of the police’s support.

“[Mkhwanazi] ... assured them ... that the information will be treated with confidentiality until the matter reaches trial,” she said.

Sibiya’s arrest comes at a time when police have invested resources to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

Mathe said: “GBV and femicide is societal challenge that requires the whole society to respond, but as the police we recognise that we carry a particular responsibility; we are the institution that communities turn to when they are victims of crime, and we are expected to investigate and protect victims. The fight against GBVF must include accountability, and today it’s exactly that.”

Sibiya is currently on suspension following allegations levelled against him at the Madlanga commission. It was alleged at the inquiry that he worked in cahoots with criminals who are believed to have infiltrated the criminal justice system.

Sowetan