ActionSA demands probe into R16m eThekwini tender linked to ‘bullet in you’ businessman

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Businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama was fired as a director of Moriel Infrastructure Group after footage of him threatening a group of women at a Sandton restaurant went viral. The company is now alwso facing heat over a R20m tender from the eThekwini municipality

ActionSA is demanding a probe into a multimillion-rand tender awarded by eThekwini municipality to millionaire businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama who was arrested for threatening to “put a bullet” into a group of women at a Sandton restaurant.

In video footage, Mudzinganyama can be heard saying: “I wanted to correct you, she is telling me to leave. I will put a bullet in you now, you understand. I will murder you now and walk. You can say ‘no’ in a nice, respectful way. Don’t ever. I am a wealthy man, you guys are poor ladies. You can record me. I will put a bullet in all of you.”

Mudzinganyama handed himself over at the Randburg police station on Monday and was subsequently released on a warning to appear in court on October 1.

While he has since apologised for the incident, which reportedly took place at Vlamo restaurant in Sandton Gate on Friday, Moriel Infrastructure Group has fired him and he has been kicked out of the Steyn City estate.

Police minister Firoz Cachalia asked the department of home affairs to confirm Mudzinganyama’s status. In his apology statement, the businessman denied he was Zimbabwean despite his Shona name, and said he was from another Southern African Development Community (Sadc) country.

On Sunday, public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson ordered an investigation into the company, after noting “with concern” allegations that Morial Infrastructure Group obtained multiple gradings from the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) on the same day.

“Further allegations suggest that the company may not have met the requirements for these gradings, which may subsequently have been used to secure contracts from various spheres of government.”

Macpherson asked the CIDB to urgently investigate the matter.

On Monday, Sanral confirmed it is investigating its contractor, Moriel Infrastructure Group, for projects on the N1 and N2 national roads.

At the request of transport minister Barbara Creecy, the agency is probing whether the company was lawfully appointed and whether it is fulfilling its contractual obligations.

“At a time when our country faces widespread gender-based violence (GBV) which has resulted in the loss of thousands of women and girls, no South African can allow women to be threatened and insulted with impunity,” said Sanral’s acting CEO Lehlohonolo Memeza.

Now ActionSA’s councillor Zwakele Mncwango has written to eThekwini city manager Musa Mbhele calling for an investigation into the municipality’s dealings with the businessman’s company.

“In light of recent public allegations of gender-based violence involving Mr Lawrence Chamurwa Mudzinganyama, a director of Moriel Infrastructure Group, which have circulated publicly and attracted significant attention, the city manager is requested to provide the following information regarding Contract WS-7792 for the Construction of North Park Sewer Reticulation, Tie-In and Associated Works ...”

According to the tender, the scope of the work covers the construction of new uPVC reticulation pipelines in Queensburgh and Northdene near the North Park Nature Reserve, tying into existing bulk lines to route sewage to the Umhlatuzana Wastewater Treatment Works.

Mncwango is asking for the contract’s original and final values, commencement and completion dates, current progress, total payments made, outstanding amounts, and any approved variations or extensions.

He has also asked:

Who the bidders were, what were their tendered amounts and final evaluation scores, and what were Moriel Infrastructure Group’s functionality, price, preference, B-BBEE, CIDB and overall scores?

What due-diligence checks were conducted regarding the company’s ownership, directors, tax compliance, CIDB registration, Central Supplier Database status, restricted-supplier records and conflicts of interest?

Is the city manager aware of the public allegations of gender-based violence involving Mudzinganyama, and has the city manager established whether any related matter has been formally reported to law-enforcement authorities or whether these developments have any bearing on the company’s continued compliance with its contractual obligations, without prejudging any investigation or individual?

Are any further tenders involving the company currently under consideration, and were local subcontracting or community participation requirements attached to WS-7792? If so, has the company complied?

Mncwango asked for a list of all contracts, purchase orders, panel appointments, variations or subcontracting arrangements involving Moriel Infrastructure Group across the municipality, including their values and payments.

I recognise that an apology cannot erase the fear and distress caused. I must now demonstrate accountability through meaningful, sustained action and ensure that this conduct is never repeated. — Businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama

He said the residents deserve to know who receives their money, how contracts are awarded and whether every rand was spent lawfully and transparently.

In a statement, the municipality said it “noted public concern” regarding contract WS-7792 for the North Park Sewer Project following allegations circulating publicly about a director of Moriel Infrastructure Group.

“The municipality unequivocally condemns gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in all its forms. GBVF has no place in our city, and the municipality stands in solidarity with survivors. We encourage anyone with information relating to a crime to report it to the South African Police Service for investigation.

“Criminal matters fall within the mandate of law enforcement agencies and the courts, and the municipality will not prejudge any individual or ongoing legal process. Should any matter arise that affects a service provider’s ability to fulfil its contractual obligations, the municipality will take the necessary action in accordance with the terms of the contract and applicable legislation.”

It confirmed Moriel was contracted to eThekwini Water and Sanitation for the implementation of the North Park Sewer Reticulation, Tie-In and Associated Works Project, awarded at a tender value of R16.1m.

“In line with standard infrastructure project management practices, the total project authority includes provisions for price escalation and contingencies, bringing the total approved project value to R19,326,520.50 (including VAT). The contract commenced in May 2025 and is scheduled for completion in November 2026. The project is currently 95% complete.”

The incident involving Mudzinganyama comes amid national outrage over the recent discovery of the bodies of nine women in Ekuruhleni.

Mudzinganyama said he should have exercised restraint, removed himself from the situation and sought assistance from the restaurant’s management.

“I did not, and I accept responsibility for my words and conduct. I deeply regret the fear and distress I caused, as well as the public concern generated by the footage,” he said.

“I recognise the seriousness of my conduct, particularly in a country confronting unacceptable levels of violence against women. I understand the anger and alarm the incident has caused.”

Mudzinganyama said he would co-operate fully with law-enforcement authorities should an investigation into the incident take place.

He also said he was seeking professional guidance and would undertake a conflict-management programme to help him respond to conflict and frustration more constructively.

“I recognise that an apology cannot erase the fear and distress caused. I must now demonstrate accountability through meaningful, sustained action and ensure that this conduct is never repeated,” he said.