Young developer’s Malamulele mall stalls as rival project emerges

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A young property developer’s dream of building the first major mall in Malamulele in Limpopo has become the centre of a bitter fight over land, power and alleged municipal manipulation, after his multimillion-rand project was stalled by an interdict while a rival development quietly emerged barely a kilometre away.

In November 2024, 30-year-old property developer Yinhla Maluleke, through his company Yinhla Property Development, purchased portions of land in a newly promulgated township and business district area, with a land sale agreement secured from the Collins Chabane municipality.

At the time of the sale, the property was appropriately zoned as Business 1 and the municipality subsequently issued a zoning certificate under the Collins Chabane land use management scheme.

An artist's impression of Maluleke's project. (Supplied)

This zoning certificate would grant Maluleke approval, consent, authorisation and/or a licence to develop shops and restaurants in a shopping mall. A site development plan was submitted to the council with the regulatory approvals granted by November 2025.

On the strength of the zoning certificate, the young property developer began engaging financiers, franchises and prospective retail partners to participate in the development.

Under the land sale agreement, Maluleke is expected to develop the property within three years, failing which the property will revert to the municipality without costs.

However, Maluleke’s development was brought to a halt because an individual, Jan Nkuna, alleged in court papers to be the brother of Masingita Group owner and property mogul Mike Nkuna, brought an interdict claiming the land belongs to him.

In Maluleke’s affidavit to the court, he explains that this litigation meant he could not register the transfer of the property. The court action, which Maluleke describes as frivolous, left him unable to take control of the land, unlock bank funding or proceed with construction despite having planned to break ground earlier this year.

He believes it was a deliberate stunt to squeeze him out of a municipal opportunity by a better-connected and influential player.

“What is deeply disappointing is that, instead of protecting an initiative it conceived, the municipality appears to be standing in the way of its own project.

“The Malamulele Business Park is the municipality’s initiative, and significant public money has already been invested in roads and other infrastructure because this area was identified as a growth point,” he told Sunday Times.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was the revelation that Maluleke’s idea had not just been stifled, it had been allegedly repackaged and pursued just one kilometre from his initial site.

During a bid to engage his proposed tenants, Maluleke found that some had terminated their leases, saying that he could not give them beneficial occupation on time.

“I told them we might have to push our opening date further because our construction is delayed. When I got there, one retailer told me about another development coming up, making use of the same name.”

To his surprise, he found out that Mike Nkuna had approached the tenants about another Malamulele mall, just a kilometre from Maluleke’s initial site.

“I have been working on this project since 2021 and have invested approximately R4m in pre-development costs, funded by friends, family and other investors who believed in the vision. If the development collapses, that money is lost. I have nevertheless fulfilled every obligation placed on me by the municipality,” he said.

The land, according to municipal records and sources familiar with the matter, had been designated for a school — not a business development — yet a rezoning certificate was allegedly issued without the transparent public process normally required.

“Apparently Mike had been granted business rights, which bothered me because the site he secured is zoned for a school. How is it possible for the rezoning to have been done without it becoming a public process?

“It has to be a public process, it has to be gazetted. This is for neighbouring residents to object if they don’t want to be annoyed by cars coming in and out of a mall, or even environmentalists because there is a wetland right behind his site.

The project by the other developer. (Supplied)

An insider confirmed that the municipal planning tribunal, which is supposed to consider and adjudicate rezoning applications, was not aware of the school site being rezoned for business purposes.

“They have a rezoning certificate but there is no record, not even a reference number to that effect. If it has been done, it has been done behind closed doors in the offices of the municipality.

Maluleke lodged an urgent interdict to have the rezoning certificate reviewed. But, his application was dismissed and struck off the roll without the merits of the case being looked at.

“In legal terms you need to look at the points in limine. Basically, it’s a ticket saying why are you here, why are you involved, are you affected, do you have a right to even be launching this application. Because I haven’t taken transfer of the land, they said I don’t have locus standi even though the bar for locus standi is very low.”

I am particularly concerned by conduct that, in my view, appears to favour competing interests. If these concerns are substantiated, those responsible must be held accountable — Property developer Yinhla Maluleke

To date, Maluleke’s efforts to engage the municipality for a way forward have fallen on deaf ears, with his requests ignored.

Jan Nkuna refused to clarify his position on the matter, saying it is sub-judice.

Collins Chabane municipal manager Richard Shilenge declined to comment, saying he does not believe it would be appropriate to ventilate or determine those issues through the media while they remain before the courts.

“The municipality notes that both matters forming the subject of your enquiry are presently the subject of proceedings before courts of law. This includes the dispute concerning the property associated with Yinhla Property Development and Mr Jan Nkuna, as well as the issues concerning the Old Malamulele High School site and the development referred to in your enquiry.”

Maluleke said he has a responsibility to protect the investment entrusted to him, yet every effort to do so has been met with resistance from certain individuals within the municipality.

“I am particularly concerned by conduct that, in my view, appears to favour competing interests. If these concerns are substantiated, those responsible must be held accountable.

“This is no longer simply about my R4m. It is about whether the municipality will protect the economic opportunity it created and, ultimately, whether the people of Malamulele will benefit from it,” he said.