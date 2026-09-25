Deaf pupils code their own sign language dictionary

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Two deaf pupils at St Vincent School for the Deaf are building a South African Sign Language dictionary to help their classmates understand unfamiliar terms and overcome communication barriers in the classroom. Picture:

For deaf pupils, an unfamiliar term in a school lesson can become a significant hurdle when no one at home can explain it in South African Sign Language (SASL).

Two pupils at St Vincent School for the Deaf in Johannesburg are using coding to tackle the challenge by developing a SASL dictionary to help their peers understand unfamiliar terms in life orientation.

Their initiative comes against the backdrop of persistent barriers facing deaf pupils. According to an article published by the University of Pretoria, despite progressive legislation, deaf pupils struggle to access quality education, with schools for the deaf often under-resourced, shortages of teachers proficient in SASL and curricula that are not always accessible.

Some deaf children attending mainstream schools also lack adequate interpreting services and access to deaf role models.

A 2024 report by Equal Education found that fewer than 40% of deaf pupils complete Grade 12, with only a small proportion progressing to tertiary education. Language barriers, inadequate classroom support and a shortage of trained SASL educators are among the factors affecting educational outcomes.

The challenges can extend beyond the classroom. According to the South African Human Rights Commission, more than 70% of deaf youth are unemployed, highlighting the longer-term consequences of limited access to education, skills development and training opportunities.

For learners with disabilities, the biggest barrier is often communication. Coding reaches beyond those barriers, as it is its own language. Once learners grasp code, the possibilities are endless — Michelle Lissoos, director of iSchoolAfrica Education Trust

It is against this backdrop that pupils at St Vincent are using technology to develop solutions to some of the communication barriers they encounter themselves.

Their dictionary project grew out of the school’s Coding for Inclusion club, established in 2024 through a partnership with the iSchoolAfrica Education Trust.

The club has about 60 pupils aged between seven and 20 who use iPads, coding applications and robotics kits to solve mazes, complete app challenges, troubleshoot problems and create their own games.

“For learners with disabilities, the biggest barrier is often communication. Coding reaches beyond those barriers, as it is its own language. Once learners grasp code, the possibilities are endless,” said Michelle Lissoos, director of iSchoolAfrica Education Trust.

She said the sign language dictionary was particularly significant because it was born from difficulties experienced by the pupils themselves.

“Seeing learners use the skills they have gained through the iSchoolAfrica Coding for Inclusion Programme to support one another and make learning more accessible is incredibly meaningful,” Lissoos said.

Coding is highly visual, allowing pupils to see the relationship between the instructions they write and what happens on screen. This helps make abstract concepts more tangible while teaching pupils to test ideas, identify problems and try different solutions.

The programme also provides teacher training and ongoing coaching aimed at helping the school sustain digital learning beyond individual coding sessions.

Pupils have created games and coded mazes, while older participants are exploring possible careers in app development, game design, engineering and other technology-related fields.

For Leonardo Jordaan, a pupil in the Coding for Inclusion club, the experience has expanded what he believes is possible for his future.

“My world of possibilities has opened up through this club. I can aspire towards more than just what my academics can provide. I can use my passion to support my academics and, through that, I can be everything I wanted to be, all this because of an app that taught me to code,” Jordaan said.

Aquila Cassim, iSchoolAfrica programme champion at St Vincent School for the Deaf, said pupils had shown determination and enthusiasm since joining the programme.

“Learners are persistent and resilient and are eager to come in every week to learn new things and develop themselves. They are constantly inspiring us and showing us just how capable they are,” Cassim said.

Lissoos said the initiative was about more than providing access to devices and technology.

“We are helping schools build sustainable digital learning environments where learners can develop confidence, solve problems and create solutions for their own communities. At St Vincent, we are seeing deaf learners shaping technology around their needs, opening new possibilities for their education and future,” she said.

Although the South African Sign Language dictionary is still being developed, the project is already demonstrating how deaf pupils can use technology not merely as consumers, but as creators of solutions to challenges they encounter in their classrooms and communities.