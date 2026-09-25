UCT-led study highlights gaps in pain care across African hospitals

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Doctors say pain should be treated as a vital part of patient care, not simply something to endure while an underlying illness or injury is treated. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Two-thirds of adults admitted to hospitals across Africa experience pain and one in seven suffer severe pain, a landmark study led by the University of Cape Town (UCT) has found.

South Africa was one of the biggest contributors to the research, accounting for more than 10% of the 19,438 patients studied across 180 hospitals in 22 African countries.

The South African Medical Association (Sama) and the study’s lead researcher have weighed in on what it means for patients closer to home.

Dr Gillian Bedwell, a postdoctoral fellow at UCT’s African Pain Research Initiative (Apri) and the study’s lead researcher, said the study aimed to provide an overall picture of pain across African hospitals rather than compare countries, so no separate figure exists for South Africa alone.

Because South Africa and Nigeria contributed such large numbers of patients, the researchers checked whether the two countries were skewing the results.

“When we repeated the analysis without them, the main findings remained essentially unchanged,” she said.

“This gives us confidence that the overall results were not simply being driven by the countries that contributed the most patients.”

She added that a study designed specifically for South Africa would be needed to produce a reliable national figure.

We need to ask patients about their pain, take their experience seriously and understand how it is affecting their ability to sleep, move and recover. — Dr Gillian Bedwell, postdoctoral fellow at UCT’s African Pain Research Initiative

For Bedwell, the first step for hospital managers and clinicians is to stop treating pain as simply an unavoidable symptom of illness, injury or surgery and start recognising it as a vital part of a patient’s overall care.

“Pain is complex, and its severity does not always correspond directly to the severity of an injury or illness,” she said.

“Think about stubbing your toe: the same sort of knock can feel very different on a day when you are relaxed and happy compared with a day when you are exhausted, stressed or already feeling overwhelmed.”

That is because pain is shaped not only by what is happening in the body but also by stress, fear, past experiences, a person’s surroundings and the support they have around them.

Two patients can go through the same operation and come away with very different levels of pain, which is why Bedwell said healthcare workers cannot assume how much pain someone is in simply from their diagnosis or operation.

“We need to ask patients about their pain, take their experience seriously and understand how it is affecting their ability to sleep, move and recover,” she said.

“Effective pain management should be seen as a fundamental part of providing high-quality hospital care.”

Left poorly controlled, she warned that acute pain can interfere with sleep, movement and rehabilitation and, in some cases, can persist long after the original injury or illness has healed, a condition known as chronic pain.

Sama welcomed the research, describing pain as a fundamental part of patient care that should be assessed, treated and reassessed alongside other clinical priorities.

The association said that pain is already an established part of clinical care, particularly for patients who have undergone surgery, suffered trauma or are critically ill, but consistency remains a challenge.

“In busy hospitals, particularly where services are under pressure, pain assessment and reassessment can compete with multiple urgent clinical demands,” Sama said, adding that there is “room for improvement”.

“Pain should never be regarded as a secondary issue simply because it is not immediately life-threatening.”

The association pointed out that this is a system-wide problem rather than a lack of care from doctors and nurses, who are often forced to prioritise critically ill patients while managing heavy patient loads and limited resources.

Sama listed understaffing, heavy workloads, inconsistent access to medicines, limited specialist services and gaps in training among the biggest obstacles.

“Patients should not endure avoidable pain because an under-resourced health system lacks the capacity to provide timely, appropriate care,” it said.

While clinical guidelines, hospital protocols and medicine formularies exist to guide pain treatment, the association acknowledged that implementation and resources varied between facilities. It called for standardised pain-assessment tools and routine reassessment to close the gaps.

“Sama believes that effective pain management is a fundamental part of safe, quality healthcare, not an optional extra,” it said.

On the study’s finding that patients with severe pain had 27% greater odds of dying in hospital within seven days, Sama described this as “concerning and warrants further investigation”, while stressing that this finding did not prove that pain causes death, since severe pain may simply be a sign of serious underlying illness or injury.

Bedwell agreed there is no single fix. She said one important gap is that pain has historically received relatively little attention in the undergraduate training of many healthcare professions, both in South Africa and abroad, though this is changing.

PainSA, the South African chapter of the International Association for the Study of Pain, has been working to strengthen pain education and universities are increasingly weaving modern pain science into healthcare training.

At UCT, this includes a postgraduate diploma in interdisciplinary pain management, bringing together doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and psychologists.

“Good pain management rarely belongs to just one profession and requires a team approach,” said Bedwell.

Her team has also produced a textbook written specifically for the South African context, titled Understanding Pain: Unravelling the Physiology, Assessment, and Management of Pain through South African Stories. Published by UCT Libraries Press, it pairs medical knowledge with real stories from South Africans who have lived with pain, covering everything from the basics of how pain works to managing it in primary care, chronic pain, emergencies and after surgery.

“These initiatives are important, but education is only one part of the solution. We also need to understand practical barriers within hospitals — including staffing, access to medicines and rehabilitation, and the systems used to assess and manage pain,” said Bedwell.

The next phase of her research will look at what pain care currently looks like in South African and other African hospitals, and where the gaps lie. Importantly, she said, the goal is not necessarily to make every patient completely pain-free.

“Some pain after an injury or operation is normal and can serve a protective purpose. The concern is when pain becomes so severe or persistent that it prevents someone from sleeping, moving, breathing deeply, participating in rehabilitation or otherwise doing the things they need to do to recover.”

For patients now in hospital, or preparing for surgery, there are small things that can help in the meantime.

Private hospital group Life Healthcare advises patients to be open and honest with nurses and doctors about their pain rather than trying to simply cope with it, and to take prescribed medication on time, since it can take 15 to 30 minutes to start working.

Nursing staff will typically ask patients to rate their pain on a scale of 0 to 10 and describe what it feels like: dull, sharp, aching, throbbing or stabbing, so treatment can be adjusted accordingly.

Simple measures, such as changing position, supporting a wound when coughing, and relaxation techniques like music or rhythmic breathing, can also ease discomfort while medication takes effect.

Bedwell said Apri and the African Perioperative Research Group are now developing a broader programme of research to dig deeper into these questions across African hospitals, work she hopes will eventually translate into real changes at patients’ bedsides.