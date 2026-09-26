ActionSA, EFF fight DA electoral court bid

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Herman Mashaba, leader of ActionSA, is officially unveiled as the party’s mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg during a rally held at Orlando West in Soweto. Picture:

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ActionSA has asked the Electoral Court to throw out the DA’s applications against it and the EFF, the MKP and the Good party over their lists of municipal candidates.

The DA this week took the four parties to the court, accusing them of misleading voters by not disclosing their full lists of proportional representation (PR) candidates.

The parties opted to list only one PR candidate in some municipalities they will contest.

While electoral law allows parties to supplement their PR candidates immediately after elections, based on their results, the DA argues the four parties are attempting to abuse the law and has asked the Electoral Court for a ruling.

In his responding affidavit to the DA court bid against his party, ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said their decision not to submit their full PR lists was not made in bad faith.

“ActionSA has interpreted the applicable regulatory framework sensibly and reasonably.

“The allegations that it did so in bad faith are vexatious. Moreover, the ActionSA’s reliance on the provision to supplement is firmly grounded in established practice, including multiple local government elections where such supplementation has been permitted and applied.

“ActionSA’s conduct must be assessed against the policy and records which governed its candidate-selection process, rather than against the DA’s inference as to motive.”

He denied suggestions that ActionSA had already drawn up and concealed a PR list.

“The written policy, the absence of a settled provisional PR list, and the voter-generated ward-performance criterion provide an explanation for an approach materially different from the DA’s inference of concealment.”

ActionSA does not dispute that the decision to submit one-name lists was deliberate, but says it was not fraudulent.

“The DA must identify the statutory prohibition which ActionSA is alleged to have circumvented and explain why the conduct, notwithstanding its apparent compliance with the express nomination provisions and the mechanism provided in item 17, constitutes an evasion of that prohibition.”

The EFF’s secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, has also asked the Electoral Court to dismiss the DA’s court application against them.

“I have already stated that there is no minimum number of candidates that must appear on a party’s list, nor is there any prescription of considerations which must be applied to a party’s formulation of its list,” he said in his responding affidavit.

The DA had sought to impose requirements and standards that were not in the legislation, he said.

“I deny that the DA is entitled to this relief. I also deny that this court may declare an act of parliament to be unconstitutional.”

The matter is due for oral argument in the Electoral Court this week in what is proving to be a fierce electoral contest plagued by unprecedented court battles.