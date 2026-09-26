Madonsela airs trail of WhatsApps in Foxton estate battle

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Former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s latest court papers reveal a trail of family WhatsApps and funeral communications in which she says she was treated as Richard Foxton’s surviving spouse and life partner — before the relationship became the centre of a bitter fight over his final will and estate. File photo.

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Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has placed a trail of WhatsApp messages and family correspondence before the Johannesburg high court as she fights to establish that she was the “spouse” of the late businessman Richard “Dick” Foxton when he died.

Madonsela is seeking to have what she describes as Foxton’s “purported” 2025 will declared invalid and the executors removed. The respondents want the court to declare the February 3 2025 document Foxton’s last valid will or, alternatively, refer the dispute to trial if it cannot be determined on affidavit.

Madonsela’s application is opposed not only by the executors of the estate, Michael Beder and Douglas Taylor, but also by several members of the Foxton family. However, two of his children, Amanda and Justin, and his grandson James, are not opposing the application.

In her supplementary affidavit, filed on August 8, Madonsela relies heavily on communications exchanged between members of his family in the days and weeks after his death, arguing that the messages demonstrate she was treated as his partner and part of the family.

Madonsela says the communications are important because they contradict the position now advanced by the estate’s representatives about the status of her relationship with Foxton.

She says Foxton’s driver collected her from the airport after his death and took her to their Johannesburg home, which she says was their principal residence during their relationship.

She also points to a message from Graham Foxton and other family communications as evidence that she was treated as Richard’s surviving spouse.

The affidavit then takes the court into the family WhatsApp group, where Madonsela says funeral arrangements were discussed.

“My son, who had a very close relationship with Richard, was also included in the funeral programme, while my son-in-law was included to do a reading.”

The affidavit says that at the funeral on June 27, Madonsela spoke about Foxton and described their relationship as a permanent commitment.

She says she was seated with the Foxton family.

The affidavit mentions a photograph which Madonsela says shows her standing with the Foxton family at the funeral.

“Still on 27 June 2025, we held a wake for Richard with family, friends and business partners.”

Graham treated me as Richard’s surviving spouse, advising me that I could arrive earlier than others ‘to have a quiet few moments with Dad (Richard)’ before others arrived

Madonsela says the messages surrounding the wake again treated her as Foxton’s surviving spouse, despite the position subsequently taken in the estate dispute.

Two days later, she says, Graham Foxton sent her a private WhatsApp message concerning the cremation service.

“Thank you Thuli. Just wanted to make sure that the invitation to the cremation service tomorrow has been extended to Wendy, Wanti … as Dad would have loved them to be there — his Madonsela family. Thanks.”

“Graham treated me as Richard’s surviving spouse, advising me that I could arrive earlier than others ‘to have a quiet few moments with Dad (Richard)’ before others arrived.”

But the WhatsApp evidence goes beyond the question of whether Madonsela was accepted as Foxton’s partner.

One of Madonsela’s annexures contains purported messages between Justin Foxton and Taylor about, among other things, Foxton’s mental state and his wishes.

Dad repeatedly said that Thuli would be taken care of after he died. Does anyone know why there is no provision for financial support for Thuli in the will?

One of the concerns recorded by Justin Foxton in the document was that it was “unsettling” that Foxton had apparently been able to change his will when his cognitive abilities were allegedly diminished.

Taylor responds: “Your father amended his will regularly to take into account changes in circumstances, etc. He amended his will at least seven times in the last five years.

“There was nothing wrong with his cognitive abilities at the time the last will was signed.”

Later Justin Foxton writes: “Dad repeatedly said that Thuli would be taken care of after he died. Does anyone know why there is no provision for financial support for Thuli in the will? Maybe access to the trust deeds would provide some answers to this? For me it is inadequate to simply say that a testator can leave their money to whomever they choose. We are all aware of this. But does this ‘feel like Dad’ to you all? If you have information that he shared with you, may I suggest you share this with Thuli, again, for peace and closure.”

Taylor responds: “Our understanding is that your dad felt that leaving a substantial property to Thuli was taking care of her. It is, after all, significantly more than he gave to any of his previous ‘life partners’.”

If she succeeds, it would mean that your father died intestate and that the will’s intestate succession applies

An October 2025 email from Taylor to the Foxton children records that Madonsela had objected to the will and warns of the consequences for other beneficiaries if Madonsela should succeed in her challenge.

“As you know, Professor Madonsela, who is the major beneficiary, has objected to the will, arguing that your father’s signature could be a forgery and that the will was incorrectly witnessed, thus rendering it invalid.”

“If she succeeds, it would mean that your father died intestate and that the will’s intestate succession applies.”

He remarks that “it is really distasteful that matters have reached this stage, but the situation is out of our hands”.