Mulder says FF Plus wants to govern Tshwane with DA

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Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leader Corné Mulder says his party wants to form a coalition government with the DA in Tshwane after the November 4 local government elections — but wants the DA first to give voters a clear assurance it will not bring the ANC into the administration.

Mulder said the FF Plus’s preferred outcome in the capital was a coalition with the DA, arguing the two parties could potentially secure enough support to govern the metro together.

“I said from the beginning that my first choice would be to have a coalition in Tshwane between the Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus,” Mulder said in an interview with the Sunday Times.

According to a poll conducted by the Social Research Foundation in July, the DA has 43% support among likely voters in Tshwane, while the FF Plus has 8%. This gives the two parties a combined 51%. The ANC was at 32% and ActionSA at 7%, with the EFF and the MK Party at 5% each.

But Mulder said the FF Plus wanted the DA to make its coalition intentions clear before voters went to the polls.

“I have specifically, with regard to Tshwane, challenged the DA to say that they will not go into a coalition with the ANC in Tshwane, and they have not responded yet,” he said.

“I think they owe it to the electorate to come out clearly and say that they will not go that route and form a coalition with the ANC. And I think the electorate is entitled to know that before they go to the polls on [November 4].”

I have given clear instructions in our party: we are not going to attack the DA, and we are not going to launch pamphlets against them — Corné Mulder, FF Plus leader

Mulder believes the DA’s strategy is to emerge as the largest party in some municipalities, without necessarily securing an outright majority. It would then use this position of strength to negotiate coalition agreements.

He suggested this could include an arrangement with the ANC, with the DA expecting to dictate the terms because it would be the larger party.

“They hope to be the largest party, although nobody’s got a clear 50% mandate. So they hope to be the largest party, and then they want to go into a coalition.”

Mulder has previously said the FF Plus expects coalition governments to become the norm, while ruling out partnerships with the EFF and the MK Party because of crucial ideological differences.

But the FF Plus’s relationship with the DA has become complicated because, in certain constituencies, the two parties fish in the same pond.

Mulder acknowledged the DA and the FF Plus were competing for some of the same voters, but said he had told his party not to attack the DA during the campaign.

“I have given clear instructions in our party: we are not going to attack the DA, and we are not going to launch pamphlets against them. However, if we are attacked, we will defend ourselves,” he said.

Mulder said the FF Plus did not have a fundamentally bad relationship with the DA, despite disagreements over coalition politics.

He blamed what he described as “DA arrogance” for the collapse of some previous coalition arrangements, arguing that a larger party should be more willing to accommodate its smaller coalition partners.

“You cannot be arrogant if you are the larger party in a coalition. You need to be the most humble, because you’ve got the most to lose.”

Mulder pointed to Oudtshoorn as an example, saying a coalition involving the DA and FF Plus collapsed after the DA mayor approached the ANC for support for a budget without the agreement of the coalition partners.

He said that amounted to a breach of the coalition agreement and undermined trust between the parties.

The FF Plus has nevertheless continued working with the DA in several other municipalities.

Mulder said that after the 2021 local government elections the two parties co-governed in 11 Western Cape councils. He said six or seven of those coalitions remained in place, including Mossel Bay, Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas.

He also said the FF Plus had returned to a coalition with the DA in George after the DA’s previous arrangement with the Good party collapsed.

“We didn’t go on purpose or with intent to form coalitions with the ANC,” Mulder said, referring to instances where the FF Plus ended up governing with the ANC.