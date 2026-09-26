Pastor Mboro’s business scored lucrative contracts over festive season

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Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng of Incredible Happenings Ministries had an incredible festive season last year, courtesy of the taxpayer.

This is according to water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina in a written reply to a parliamentary question from MKP MP Visvin Reddy after he asked her if any of the water boards had awarded tenders to Mboro’s business, Incredible Happenings (Pty), in the last 10 years.

Majodina has told parliament that Mboro scored tenders to the tune of about R6.5m from water utility Rand Water in the space of just four months, between November 2025 and February 2026, which have now been referred for further investigation following allegations of wrongdoing.

This was for event venue rentals by Rand Water at cost of R2.3m on November 3 2025, R213,000 three days later on November 6, a further whopping R3.8m on December 5, and another R21,000 in February 2026 to host events such as long-service awards and training.

“Rand Water’s Integrity and Probity Assurance Business Unit is conducting an independent fact-finding review following a referral by Supply Chain Management on 1 September 2026,” said Majodina’s office on Friday.

“South Africans are sitting without reliable water while enormous amounts of public money move through the water sector.” — MKP MP Visvin Reddy

This, according to Majodina’s reply, was to establish if there was any link between Mboro or the other pastor, Witness Mazanga, who has been scoring lucrative tenders worth hundreds of millions from entities such as Joburg City Power.

“Management has since referred the matter for review/investigation internally on 1 September 2026, based on the allegations raised, to establish whether there is any linkage between Mr Witness Mazanga and the entity allegedly associated with him,” said Majodina.

“The services related to venue hire for four Rand Water events held during the 2025/26 financial year. The contracted venue services were delivered, and all four events were completed.”

For his part, Mboro on Saturday declined to comment. “Iyooo, I wasn’t aware about this, no comment,” he said in a text message. “Eish I under watch for 24/7.”

Reddy said it was not enough for Rand Water and Majodina to refer the matter for an internal investigation, saying that it should be probed by law enforcement agencies such as the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

“The minister’s decision to refer the matter for an internal investigation is an acknowledgement that the issues raised require scrutiny. I welcome that first step, but I do not believe an internal investigation should necessarily be the end of the matter.

“If evidence emerges of corruption, bid manipulation, conflicts of interest, fraud or improper influence, then the matter must be referred to the appropriate independent law-enforcement and investigative authorities, including the SIU and Hawks, where their respective mandates apply.

“Public institutions cannot investigate themselves behind closed doors and then expect parliament and the public simply to accept that everything is fine.

“This is bigger than one company or one tender. South Africans are sitting without reliable water while enormous amounts of public money move through the water sector. Every rand must be accounted for.

“I will continue pursuing this matter through parliament. If everything was above board, the investigation should establish that. But if public money was manipulated to benefit connected individuals, those responsible must face the full consequences of the law,” Reddy said.