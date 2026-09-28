WATCH LIVE | Taxi boss Bafana Sindane appears at Madlanga commission

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Controversial taxi boss Oupa “Bafana” Sindane is expected to take the hot seat at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday.

Sindane, who is a close ally of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni, wanted a court interdict to shield him from the Madlanga commission, arguing he fears self-incrimination risk if he answers questions on discussions about employment or support of “izinkabi” (commonly refers to contract killers).

TimesLIVE