LETTERS | SA is not on Adrian Gore’s planet

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore says some business leaders are painting an alarmist and damaging picture of crime in South Africa. File photo.

Your article “Discovery CEO Adrian Gore pushes back on crime pessimism” (September 28) refers. “CEO Gore has lamented an overly dark and ‘corrosive’ narrative that makes South Africa’s crime problem appear worse than it really is.”

I do wonder what planet Gore is living on, because it’s not the same one the rest of South Africa lives on. For many South Africans, crime is THE NO 1 problem. We are in the top five countries with violent crimes such as murder and rape. We can now add assassinations and ransom kidnappings to the list.

Never mind our national sport of corruption at all levels of government. We have a president who can’t account for $580,000 in his couch. We have a police minister on official leave because of alleged organised crime links.

People are semigrating or emigrating en masse, taking jobs, brains and taxes with them to greener pastures.

It is clear we are on the verge of becoming Colombia. What’s corrosive is supposedly smart people like Gore who are living in denial about the reality outside his Fourways security compound.

— Robert Breyer, Cape Town

Keep the state out of religion

The recent proposal by the CRL Rights Commission to require the registration of churches and the licensing of pastors under state oversight is a direct threat to religious freedom in South Africa.

Our constitution guarantees freedom of speech, religion, belief and association. Churches do not exist by the permission of government; they exist by the command of Christ. To force churches into a state-controlled registration system is to place Caesar in the pulpit and risk the erosion of our most fundamental liberties.

History warns us: once the state regulates religion, it inevitably controls religion. Such interference may be used to silence prophetic voices that confront corruption and immorality.

South Africa has seen how easily the government can overreach when granted power over civil society. The Christian Church has consistently upheld the value of human life, cared for the poor, advanced education, defended civil liberties and contributed to science, medicine, economics, morality, and the arts.

The commission should not be in the business of regulating faith. Its proper role is to safeguard the right of all South Africans to freedom of speech and freedom of worship — without fear of state intrusion. A free Church is essential to a free people. The gospel cannot be registered.

— Apostle Siniko Nxesi, South African Church Defenders, Cape Town

Nuclear power still the most affordable

The feebleness of the anti-nuclear arguments showed up in the Sunday Times article “Red flags over green light for new nuclear” (September 28).

Far from solar and wind being “more affordable than nuclear and wind” for grid electricity, they are by far the most expensive form of electricity and have sent prices soaring in every country that has tried them. Germany, which once had cheap, safe, reliable nuclear power, closed it down and spent billions on solar and wind. Germany now has about the highest electricity prices in Europe, crippling its industries.

Britain’s enormous spending on solar and wind is also making electricity extremely expensive and ruining the economy. Solar and wind, being intermittent, require backup, storage, extra transmission, compensation for lack of electrical inertia and other high costs, making it ruinously expensive.

It is complete nonsense that “very, very few nuclear plants” have been completed in time and on budget. On the contrary, almost always, whenever a proven nuclear design is built by a vendor with a record of continuous nuclear construction, it is in time and on budget. This applies to nuclear vendors in South Korea, Russia and China, and used to apply in France, before green politicians disrupted its nuclear programme.

A good programme of nuclear power always produces affordable electricity and is by far South Africa’s best source of future power, being safe, clean, cheap, reliable and sustainable.

— Andrew Kenny, Kleinmond

Against tribal loyalty

It is disingenuous for Grant Pascoe (September 21) to emphasise Afrikaner exclusion in South Africa’s body politic and to lament the divide between Afrikaners and the “kleurling” in 1948.

That position is archaic and frankly despicable. What about the Africans in dirty townships? South Africa’s road map to success can only be achieved through every race putting its shoulder to the wheel. Together. Not as a separate tribe.

Let’s all work together as South Africans.

— Moloki Koloi, Kimberley

Heritage annihilation

South Africa is changing, with alien practices engendered in society to annihilate our heritage. The Constitutional Court has ruled that a man can now elect to assume his spouse’s surname. Not only is this cosmopolitan nonsense concocted for the pursuit of selfishness, but it’s also the most uncultured and irreligious practice.

A blind spot is the indigenous custom which takes a subordinate position in society. Yet this was followed for generations to mend any broken off branches of a lineage or a name succession tradition.

It follows that this ruling is an insult to the intelligence of our forebears. The subsequent chaos would go down in history as a creation of some blind figures in robes and a constitution that has no relation to African reality.

— Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni

DA has failed Cape Town’s poor

For decades, South Africa’s townships have stood as stark reminders of apartheid’s spatial legacy, overcrowded, underdeveloped and underserved. Let’s review the City of Cape Town, where Helen Zille was mayor and premier.

From Khayelitsha to Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain to Macassar, the promise of 1994 remains painfully unfulfilled. And nowhere is this more evident than in Cape Town, where Zille and the DA have governed for years, yet failed to deliver meaningful transformation to the very communities they claim to uplift.

Despite Cape Town’s reputation for clean audits and infrastructure investment, the lived reality in black and coloured townships tells a different story. Informal settlements still rely on bucket toilets, with some areas sharing one toilet among 15 households. Housing backlogs persist and crime rates soar.

Residents report walking long distances to access basic sanitation, while others resort to open defecation due to overcrowding and neglect.

Zille’s tenure as mayor and premier saw the rollout of flagship projects like the MyCiTi bus system and urban upgrades — we can grant her that. Cape Town suburbs beat many international (both American and European) city suburbs. But these largely benefitted affluent areas.

Townships remained peripheral, both geographically and politically. The DA’s governance model, while efficient on paper, has failed to confront the deep structural inequalities that define life in these black and coloured communities.

Now, as Zille and the DA set their sights on Johannesburg, the question arises: what will be different? If Cape Town, with its resources, stability and years of DA control could not deliver dignity and development to its townships, how can Johannesburg, fractured by coalition politics and budgetary chaos, expect better?

How quickly do we forget that the DA was here with Herman Mashaba and Mpho Phalatsi — and what happened? The same neglect we saw the DA “apply” to Cape Town coloured and black townships was unleashed on the City of Joburg’s black and coloured townships.

So what are the residents of Joburg to do? The answer lies not in party politics or charismatic leadership, since we’ve become so polarised in our politics, but in community-driven development. The way forward must prioritise:

Participatory planning: empowering residents to shape their own neighbourhoods through ward forums and grassroots councils;

Equitable budgeting: allocating resources based on need, not political allegiance or property value;

Integrated infrastructure: linking housing, transport, sanitation and safety into cohesive urban strategies; and

Transparent accountability: publishing service delivery metrics and allowing public oversight of municipal performance.

Transformation will not come from above, it must be built from the ground up. Until leaders like Zille embrace this truth, their promises will remain just that: promises.

— Grant Son, via e-mail