Mampara of the week: Vincent Tseka

There are own goals, and then there is Vincent Tseka. With team managers like him, who needs enemies?
His negligence in allowing Teboho Mokoena to play against Lesotho in a Fifa World Cup qualifier in March while he was suspended has dealt a potentially fatal blow to Bafana Bafana’s hopes.
While coach Hugo Broos has been man enough to own up to his part in the debacle, the prospect of South Africa taking part in the tournament next year is now exceedingly dim. If it is extinguished entirely, relegation to the dustbin of history must be this team Mamparager’s fate.
