ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion & AnalysisPREMIUM

Mampara of the week: Vincent Tseka

Sunday Times Hogarth

Sunday Times Hogarth

Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka. File photo
Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka. File photo (Thabang Lepule/Backpagepix)

There are own goals, and then there is Vincent Tseka. With team managers like him, who needs enemies?

His negligence in allowing Teboho Mokoena to play against Lesotho in a Fifa World Cup qualifier in March while he was suspended has dealt a potentially fatal blow to Bafana Bafana’s hopes.

While coach Hugo Broos has been man enough to own up to his part in the debacle, the prospect of South Africa taking part in the tournament next year is now exceedingly dim. If it is extinguished entirely, relegation to the dustbin of history must be this team Mamparager’s fate.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor's choice

1

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Endless renamings, empty gains

2

EDITORIAL | Madlanga commission exposes dark nexus of crime, politics and policing

3

HOGARTH | The spy who duped us

4

WhatsApps reveal Mogotsi asking Matlala for payments for flights, tables and ‘regions’

5

Lara van Niekerk rediscovers her mojo and eyes Games defence

Top Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT