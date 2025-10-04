Q&A with Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on gang violence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

You said the time had come for greater powers to investigate crime?

Yes.

It came long ago, didn’t it?

We’ve been advocating for these powers for at least the past four years since I became mayor.

At what point do you build an investigations unit and get cracking?

We’ve already built an investigations unit, but they don’t have legal power to actually build case-ready dockets and take it through to prosecution. That’s what we’re asking for.

So though we’re told your law enforcement advancement plan (Leap) officers are often the first at a crime scene, they can’t secure evidence and build dockets?

That’s right. That’s what we’ve been pursuing now with three consecutive police ministers. Each has made warm and open remarks of differing levels of enthusiasm … but [none] has yet acted to move the idea forward.

Have you been a bit gullible?

No, I don’t think so. If we take legal action we have to show that we’ve exhausted every attempt at intergovernmental collegiality. I think we’ve built up an extensive record of trying every which way to collegially get this done.

Meanwhile, the minister says the police have no plan to deal with gang violence, nor the capacity. Doesn’t this suggest they’ve been leading you on?

It might. But he has now, once again, given a very warm commitment to giving us those additional powers. I think what we have to do now is set very firm deadlines and hold him to them.

Did you give him a deadline?

We agreed that the next step is a follow-up meeting with myself and the premier. After that we can give a specific timeline to it, a matter of weeks or a couple of months, to see him take the action necessary, after which we have very good cause for action if there’s no progress.

You’ve always had good cause for action, haven’t you? Doesn’t your power to prevent crime, as per the South African Police Service Act, imply the power to investigate it?

No, we have specific exclusions on what powers are given to our Leap officers, and investigation is specifically excluded.

Doesn’t that make nonsense of the act? How do you prevent crime if you can’t investigate it?

The prevention of crime is done mainly through visible presence on the streets of communities in Cape Town. Many a resident will tell you that when bullets start flying, it is most often Cape Town law enforcement officers who are first to respond.

As the stats show, that’s doing a fat lot of good, isn’t it?

I don’t agree with that at all. They’ve taken 400 guns off the streets in the past year alone.

How much good is that if there’s only a 5% conviction rate?

That’s exactly right, which is why we are focusing our advocacy efforts on arguing for the devolution of those powers so we can make sure the conviction rate goes up markedly.

If you’ve got an investigations unit why hasn’t it tried taking anyone to court?

The case would be thrown out before it was even put on the roll.