KHULANI QOMA | Be the shield: Zulu Kingdom’s silence enables Mchunu’s homophobic statements

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“Your silence gives consent.” Plato warned all those many moons ago.

Ngizwe Mchunu’s “Hlangana Zulu!”, which he chanted against the LGBTQIA+ community, has exposed the complicity of the Zulu Kingdom. This chant is a unifying slogan to summon the warring urges from the Zulu regiments in the face of an encroaching enemy.

The Anglo-Zulu War was carried out like this, among other “war tools”. Without a doubt, the British posed an existential threat to the Zulu Kingdom and the kingdom had to defend itself against the encroachment.

We have to wonder why Mchunu and his ilk see the LGBTQIA+ community in the same light. Mchunu has anointed himself as the Mongameli wamaBhinca (the president of Zulu traditionalists). He has consequently amassed a good following in the province. This was exhibited when he appeared before the Randburg magistrates’ court to face charges of incitement in relation to the 2021 July unrest, which were later withdrawn.

He was also supported by former president Jacob Zuma, who showed up shoulder-to-shoulder with him. Both from Nkandla, they appeal to the same audience in KwaZulu-Natal. Zuma is also notorious for making unseemly statements against the LGBTQIA+ community. Without a hint of controversy, he once stated, “When I was growing up ungqingili (a contumelious Zulu name for a gay person) would not have stood in front of me. I would knock him out.”

Radio personalities Khithide Ngobe and Ngizwe Mchunu dance at Jacob Zuma's wedding on January 4 2010. (Thuli Dlamini. /Thuli Dlamini)

In a widely circulated TikTok, Mchunu was reacting to a wedding of a gay couple. One of them was wearing full Zulu traditional attire. Mchunu took grave offence at this as he believed that was a deliberate violation of the sacred Zulu traditional gear, which in his words, belonged strictly to the Zulu Kingdom or so associated masculinity. He described this as indescribable abomination and an insult to the Zulu nation.

“As long as I am alive as Ngizwe Mchunu, I won’t allow this. Somizi (Mhlongo), I am challenging you to take Izitabani zakho (your fellow gays). Tell izinja zakho (your dogs) to apologise. If izinja zakho don’t want to apologise, niphume ibhodwe lenu (you must leave). Otherwise, if we see anyone of you donning male Zulu headgear and carrying the Zulu war shield, we won’t tolerate it. From now on, wherever you are gathered, wearing imvunulo KaZulu (wearing Zulu traditional gear), we will be there and kuzochitheka izishebo (all hell would break loose). I am making this declaration as the president of the Bhinca Nation that izitabane (gays) must f*ck off. You must create your own, own your own. Not in this country! Not here!”

Notwithstanding wide condemnation of these patently inciteful statements, the Zulu Kingdom has maintained its silence. Neither have they distanced themselves from his overall statements which purport to represent the kingdom.

Kwa-Mai Mai is one of the safest places you can visit. It is heavily guarded by izinduna. They understand the pitfalls of crime to their commercial interest. Being Zulu traditionalists themselves, they have embraced the rights of others.

Mchunu is not new to such polarising statements. Previously, he released a video in which he ethnically insulted Malema, telling him to never set foot in KwaZulu-Natal. His recent hate speech must be seen as representing the Zulu Kingdom. Why would they not distance themselves from Mchunu’s homophobic views? It is also important to note that the Zulu Kingdom has the constitutional obligation to protect all communities within its jurisdiction.

The LGBTQIA+ community has been subjected to various atrocities, including “corrective rapes” and murders. Mchunu’s kuzochitheka izishebo is a patent incitement that takes us back. Curiously, he was not rallying the Zulus against our defined common enemies of poverty, extreme inequality, staggering unemployment and crime.

It is, however, encouraging that the SAHRC has reportedly received a sizeable number of complaints from KwaZulu-Natal, which demonstrate a rejection of such views. Hopefully, the SAHRC process would find an appropriate sanction for this type of barbarity. Such calls serve only to divide us along, ethnic, sex and other lines, which is an affront to our constitution. Patently, not all Amabhinca (traditionalists) subscribe to Mchunu’s philosophy.

This became apparent when Mchunu took his homophobic statements to another level by gathering a group of his friends from Jeppe hostel and marching to Kwa Mai Mai Traditional Market to lay a grievance against selling traditional gear to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Jointly with the police, the Kwa Mai Mai community, sent them packing when they refused them entry into the market. By refusing them entry, they publicly defended the LGBTQIA+ community’s right of association.

Kwa Mai Mai is one of the safest places you can visit. It is heavily guarded by izinduna. They understand the pitfalls of crime to their commercial interest. Being Zulu traditionalists themselves, they have embraced the rights of others. They are proud of making an honest living through their commercial efforts.

The market is well-managed and pristine. They treat their customers like prized gifts. They have also forged a strong ecosystem with their nearest hostels. Denver, George Koch and Jeppe hostels, which are within walking distance of the market, are the market’s customer base.

While the Zulu Kingdom implicitly endorses Mchunu’s dangerous doctrine, Zulu people, including traditionalists, are peeling off the culture-induced toxic masculinity and are embracing the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Zulu Kingdom had better wake up from its slumber and exercise leadership: affirm constitutional values, repudiate hate and protect all its people. It has to heed HG Wells’s insightful warning, ‘Adapt or perish, now as ever, is nature’s inexorable imperative.’