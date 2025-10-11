Mampara of the week: Ngizwe Mchunu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As a lower-level B-list celeb, former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu knows the best way to get noticed is to be controversial. But his recent homophobic slurs have plunged his social standing from wannabe to nevergonnabe.

This week, the Human Rights Commission ordered him to apologise or face possible hate speech charges for comments he made in a Facebook video rant which included attacking gay men for wearing traditional attire and a Joburg night spot for having “too many gay people”.

In a response laden with expletives, an unrepentant Mchunu said “they will find their apology in my grave”.

For his prejudiced, intolerant and discriminatory bile, this bigmouth is Mampara of the Week.