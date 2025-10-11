EDITORIAL | Time to find lasting solution to Fort Hare’s problems

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The closure of the University of Fort Hare this week, following violent student protests, is the culmination of persistent instability which has plagued the institution, with the relevant authorities unable to restore calm.

The shutting down of the campuses in Alice and East London followed the torching of at least six buildings at the two sites, which caused damage estimated at more than R500m.

Chaos at the institution has characterised much of the tenure of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu, who has attempted to stamp out corruption. This seems to have turned him into a target for those bent on nefarious activities at one of South Africa’s historic universities, whose alumni include Nelson Mandela, Seretse Khama, Oliver Tambo and Robert Sobukwe.

Buhlungu has received death threats, and the university’s fleet and transport head was shot dead. Then Buhlungu’s driver was murdered, in what was believed to be an attempt to kill the vice-chancellor himself.

Students are demanding the removal of Buhlungu.

The violent environment at Fort Hare has been far from conducive to learning and teaching. The resort to violence and the destruction of public property to highlight grievances is part of a culture that needs to be rooted out, reflective as it is of what is happening in much of our society.

Clearly, those who burnt the university’s property, and those who forced its closure, cannot be acting to advance the academic interests of students, nor those of a society which Fort Hare seeks to serve.

It is high time that the police, the education authorities, relevant government departments, as well as civil society, put their heads together to find a lasting solution to the multi-faceted challenge faced by Fort Hare.