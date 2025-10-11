LETTERS | Changing names changes nothing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Even though East London had a Xhosa name, eMonti, the now proposed East London name change is KuGompo.

Barney Mthombothi’s criticism of certain organisations concerning the changing of place names refers (Endless renamings, empty gains ― residents should have the right to vote, October 5).

Occasionally, some changes could at a stretch be considered reconciliatory, such as when places and rivers where ancestors lived keep their indigenous names.

However, it starts to raise questions about ethics when one renames an airport in Port Elizabeth after someone who had never seen an aircraft. It’s worse to impose a name on an established town which did not exist when the ancestors were around.

The historical fact is that before the 1820 Settlers arrived, there was no town where Port Alfred now stands. Sure, there was a river there which may have been known as “iQoyi” by ancestors before the settlers manipulated that isiXhosa sound into “Kowie River”. But surely that does not give the names committee the right to insist on the names iCoyi or iCawa in place of Port Alfred, particularly when these officials refuse to divulge who has objected to the 200-year-old name so familiar to residents, tourists and businesses.

Mthombothi is correct, that is not democracy.

- L Steinhardt, Port Alfred

We shouldn’t prejudge

Regarding Makhudu Sefara’s column (We must avoid angels and devils binary in Madlanga theatre, October 5), I am perturbed that the column seems to ignore its own warning.

While correctly warning us to wait for the evidence of the accused before we pass judgment, Sefara himself has already reached a conclusion, despite saying the evidence of KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was more theatre than fact. This is clear from the discussion about Senzo Mchunu’s prospects for leadership of the ANC and why he could be elected even though he is tainted.

I would like to draw attention to some points from the commission that seem to have escaped some observers:

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola said at the end of his testimony that he was not sure if Mchunu was right or wrong, and that he never checked on the legal standing of the instructions. In my mind, that negates all the discussion about the slowness of his response to the instruction.

Mkhwanazi said the instruction to disband the task team could have been based on budgetary considerations, but he was not sure. I am not sure why everyone ignores this.

They both said the task team resolved 291 cases out of 670 or so, less than half. Even the judge asked how Masemola measured that as success, yet no-one is referring to it.

The police expert said she had been in the service 43 years, yet the policy she presented was adopted in 2025. Nobody is asking what she was doing for 43 years - yet if she was black ...

Crime intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo spent two days telling us about the payment for flights and catering for ANC branches. Really now, is there anyone who still does not know how entrepreneurs operate and take advantage of desperate politicians? His grovelling messages served only to remind me of how ANC circles are awash with information peddlers.

For my part, I urge fairness. It bothers me that criticising Mkhwanazi is met with bullying and threats. It has even got into his head, and he is showing the tendencies of a dictator: a thin skin, paranoia and an only-I-know-everything attitude.

For good measure, as all dictators do, he blamed a free media for all his troubles. What concerned me more though, was that even the judge seemed afraid of him. Compared to how he asked Masemola about the success rate, the judge seemed apologetic about asking Mkhwanazi why he wore military gear.

To conclude, I wish to repeat your headline: let us wait until we hear the other side before passing judgment.

- Raymond Khamandisa, via email

When does one become a convict?

When is an accused person considered convicted? This seems a simple question but it has implications.

Is it when one is convicted of a crime even after indicating the intention to appeal? Or should one wait for the completion of the legal process before branding such people criminals?

This issue arises in relation to the recent court ruling that Julius Malema is guilty of, among other crimes, endangering lives by shooting a firearm in public, a verdict he vows he will fight all the way.

At the same time, some are already calling for his removal from public life, especially from the JSC on the basis that he is a criminal who cannot be entrusted with the selection of judges.

But is this fair? What happens if Malema’s appeal is upheld but he has already been branded a criminal?

This issue is also raised in the broader context of society. This is graphically illustrated by the confusion in which the ANC finds itself regarding the step-aside rule.

Some ANC leaders have heeded this call, but the majority- consider those who have been identified by the state capture commission as possibly being corrupt- who won’t step aside because they have not been found guilty.

This is an issue which society should seriously consider, for the reason that if not carefully handled, can have serious consequences for people who are suspected of malfeasance but -are ultimately found innocent.

- Dr Thabisi Hoeane, Political Sciences Department, Unisa

Flotilla sailors are no heroes

I refer to your editorial (Free the flotilla detainees, October 5) in which you criticise Israel for temporarily detaining the travellers to Gaza.

They are certainly not “citizens of conscience and brave humanitarians” heroically providing aid to Gaza. They are opportunists who travelled into a war zone (without the much-heralded aid), seeking publicity by embarrassing Israel.

This war was started in response to acts of extreme butchery of more than 1,000 Israelis and their guests. I challenge you to publish some of the gruesome pictures taken by the terrorists themselves on the day of the attack. Maybe then you will understand the intensity of the feelings of the Israelis.

Also, you somehow omitted to mention in your editorial that Israel has promised for nearly two years to stop the war if Hamas released the hostages they have been holding and torturing for two years.

So this is a just war and, tragically, like all others, there are thousands of innocent victims, and I feel sorry for them.

As regards the “heroic” flotilla adventurers, news pictures and interviews with them clearly show that they are being treated well.

“Am Yisrael Chai.”

- David Wolpert, Sydney, Australia

US democracy in peril

Given the economic and military power of the US and its traditional global role, events there affect us all.

During his first term, Donald Trump was surrounded by men of calibre, such as Mike Pence and Gen John Kelly, who could keep him in line. He told Kelly that he wanted generals who are loyal to him the way Hitler’s generals were. This term he has surrounded himself with people who eat out of his hand and, with the rushed implementation of Project 2025, he is removing all the checks and balances safeguarding US democracy.

Closer to home, the deep divisions in the US have swept across our borders. Our people have been divided on historical lines again. The so-called “Afrikaner refugees” caused huge divisions as a result of certain groups teaming up with the White House since the Maga leader’s first term.

There is an apt time depression: “History does not repeat itself. It rhymes.”

- Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria

For opinion and analysis consideration, e-mail Opinions@timeslive.co.za