Q&A with department of water and sanitation director-general Sean Phillips

With taps running dry across Johannesburg, water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina recently acknowledged the severity of the city’s water crisis. Chris Barron asked department of water and sanitation (DWS) director-general Sean Phillips ...

Could DWS have done more to avert this?

We could have started phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project earlier.

How would that have averted the current situation?

It would have resulted in more water in the Vaal River system earlier, which would have enabled Rand Water to supply more water to municipalities in Gauteng. The challenge is they have very high water losses. It’s very expensive to build a huge dam in Lesotho and then have them throw away 40% of the water through losses in their reticulation system. There is enough water in the system to meet all the needs of the municipalities in Gauteng if they reduced the leaks in their distribution systems.

Should DWS have done more to address the mismanagement and lack of accountability contributing to these leaks?

We don’t have any legal mechanism to do so in terms of the current Water Services Act. To address that, we’ve now tabled the Water Services Amendment Bill to enable us to have stronger regulatory powers.

Doesn’t the constitution oblige the national government to support municipalities that are clearly not coping?

The national government provides a huge amount of support. The City of Johannesburg (COJ) gets an allocation to enable it to supply free basic water to the indigent and an urban settlement development grant, 40% of which is supposed to be used to address water infrastructure backlogs. We provide reports which give the city a very detailed picture of the performance of its water systems and what needs to be done. So we provide a huge amount of support but the constitution doesn’t allow us to take over.

The previous minister undertook to ensure that money the COJ gets to provide water services would be ringfenced for that purpose. Is this happening?

That’s being driven by the National Treasury. They’ve introduced a huge new incentive grant to which metro municipalities like COJ can get access if they make improvements to ringfencing revenue from the sale of water. It’s not something that can be done overnight.

Didn’t your department undertake at least a year ago to get regular progress reports from COJ on projects to, among other things, fix pipelines and boost water storage?

The Presidency has set up the presidential Johannesburg working group, which I and the MD of Joburg Water chair. We meet every two weeks with business leaders and civil society leaders and go in detail through Joburg Water’s turnaround projects and look at progress.

So why haven’t we seen progress?

There’s a huge amount to do. The water system in Johannesburg is suffering from decades of neglect.

Are you saying a full-blown catastrophe is unavoidable?

Johannesburg is not going to go to day zero, Rand Water will continue to supply the amount it’s currently supplying. But there will be ongoing supply disruptions if COJ doesn’t reduce the leaks and invest more in its reservoirs and pumping stations. Joburg Water has been allocated an increased budget to do that, but unfortunately the city’s been taking some of that money from Joburg Water’s account, which has led to some of these projects being delayed.