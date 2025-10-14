Editorial | A pricey dialogue at Unisa ― was it really justifiable?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address during the first convention of the national dialogue held at Unisa in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS

It’s hard to ignore the irony when an institution that’s home to some of South Africa’s most financially strapped students chooses to spend over R7m on a two-day event, no matter how “national” the dialogue may be.

Unisa’s decision to host the first national dialogue convention in August, a gathering that was meant to stimulate discussion about the future of the country and featured an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has come under much-deserved scrutiny following a parliamentary response from deputy president Paul Mashatile.

The numbers are, quite frankly, staggering.

Over R2.2m was spent on catering, nearly R2m on décor and R1m on IT and audiovisuals. The venue costs, though “donated” by the university itself, still amounted to R1.95m, with marquees and other setups included. In total, a university battling to support its own students managed to pour more than R7m into a two-day event.

Yes, the institution argues that this was in the “national interest”.

The institution believes this was part of shaping the South Africa of tomorrow. But can that really justify these costs, especially in the current climate?

Let’s not forget: this is a university where many students struggle to register due to outstanding fees, where NSFAS delays and administrative backlogs regularly threaten academic progression and where the digital divide means some students still don’t have reliable internet access or learning devices.

What message does it send when R787,500 is spent on conference packs, not bursaries, not textbooks, not data, but packs for delegates likely not in dire need? Or when R550,000 goes into printing and branding, while some students can’t afford to print their own assignments?

And while the university insists that this expenditure did not disadvantage needy students, this claim raises more questions than it answers.

Could that R7m not have assisted even more than the 5,000 students it says were already helped this year? Could that money not have created more sustainable, long-term academic infrastructure, Wi-Fi networks in underserved regions, or learning centres in rural areas?

The framing of this event as a necessary investment in the nation’s future feels out of touch, especially when that investment comes in the form of R80,000 for ablution facilities and R300,000 for rapporteurs, rather than in the daily academic lives of struggling students.