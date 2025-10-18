LETTERS | Courageous MP confronted deadly facts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mothers of children at Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park, Cape Town, protest about gang violence in the area.

Only one MP, Dereleen James, had the courage to confront the brutal asymmetry in South Africa’s murder statistics at the ad hoc commission hearings in parliament.

She placed generals Masemola and Mkhwanazi in a corner, demanding accountability for the glaring disparity of more than 1,600 political killings versus nearly 40,000 coloured South Africans murdered in gang violence.

Her intervention was a rare moment of truth in a chamber otherwise steeped in deflection. In stark contrast, Anthony Sauls, “Oom Bizza”, delivered a masterclass in obfuscation.

His evasive responses were not just disappointing, they were an insult to the coloured communities bleeding under his watch.

— Grant Son, Cape Town

‘Night of the generals’ may be close

If one thing emerges from Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi’s media tour, it is that crime intelligence has forgotten the first rule of a constitutional democracy: intelligence serves the republic, not party factions. The current spectacle — an intelligence chief publicly corralling a national commissioner — does not project strength; it broadcasts the absence of lawful, trusted oversight.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola’s equivocation at the very moment that demanded institutional clarity has now invited a duel of press conferences at which warrants become press releases and innuendo masquerades as accountability. That is not the rule of law; it is the prelude to a “Night of the Generals”, in which rank becomes a substitute for reason.

The deeper worry is structural. When an intelligence faction can take the country “into its confidence” while parliamentary and executive oversight appear paralysed, the nation is, in effect, held to ransom by insiders trading in selective disclosure.

If Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi has evidence, he should table it — promptly and in full — before the proper authorities, not drip-feed the public while daring the rest of the state to keep up.

Five immediate steps would restore the constitutional footing:

Ring-fence crime intelligence from party political command. Require time-bound, public summaries of all high-profile internal probes. Re-empower independent oversight — with subpoena power and penalties for nonco-operation — so that disputes are resolved in chambers, not on talk shows; Bar serving commanders from public canvassing of live cases without court-filed affidavits. Institute automatic judicial review of intrusive crime intelligence operations, with after-action audits.

South Africans deserve prosecutions that begin with evidence and end with convictions — not reputations tried in the media while institutions bleed legitimacy. If there is rot, excise it. But do it in the open, by the book, and under oath.

Anything less is theatre — and the republic is not a stage.

— Molefi Ramoea, Johannesburg

Shocking treatment of flotilla detainees

The editorial “Free the flotilla detainees” (October 5) accurately outlined multiple issues regarding the flotilla. Others relating to freedom from colonialism and colonisation were covered by Zukiswa Wanner in her excellent opinion piece.

David Wolpert conveniently omits multiple facts. The flotilla participants were abducted in international waters, contravening international law. It was taking aid, which Israel cut off, also in contravention of international law, using food and famine as weapons of war and genocide.

The treatment of the flotilla participants was shocking. If an international figure like Greta Thunberg can be subjected to such shocking treatment, what hope does the ordinary Palestinian have of being treated decently in the land of his birth?

— Ashraf Moosa, Durban

Never forget Black Wednesday

On October 19 1977 (Black Wednesday) the apartheid regime unleashed a sledgehammer on the nine-year-old Black Consciousness Movement.

The movement had by that time mobilised the entire society of people at the receiving end of apartheid oppression who had decided to call themselves black (African, Coloured and Indian). This was to negate the term non-white used by the regime as a collective for those they did not want to recognise as humans deserving to be full citizens.

The history that is punted has a blank page for the period 1964-1979.

So strange that most of those who were alive drew a blank on their memories. Those who were born towards the end of the 1970s cannot be blamed for thinking the “height” of the struggle was in the ’80s or for not knowing what organisation was at the centre.

The movement was like an octopus in the black community. Starting with university students it spread into high schools, into communities, into religion, into the arts, into media; professions constituted themselves around the philosophy, and all these were banned on this day.

False narrative continues to portray the day as the day the media was attacked by the regime. Yet the media was only a small part of it. And only the section of the media that punted BC, such as The World, Weekend World, Pro-Veritate (all shut down), and the Daily Dispatch were attacked out of so many titles circulating in the country. On the other hand, 19 (all) BC organisations were banned. But there is denial of the fact that it was BC which was bombed on the day.

Strangely enough the editors of The World, Aggrey Klaaste and Percy Qoboza, were arrested, but Donald Woods and Rev Beyers Naude of the other publications were only banned.

Ironically, the regime commenced to remove apartheid laws thereafter. This escapes the memory of most. No-one remembers that from then on they no longer needed permits to enter other townships, could buy property in urban areas, dine in restaurants, enrol in “white” schools and universities, organise into trade unions, attend concerts, and the like.

This was 15 years before 1994. October 19 is an important date in South Africa.

— Dr Kenosi Mosalakae, Houghton

Truth is not the enemy

In the early 1990s, during South Africa’s transition from apartheid to democracy, the SABC aired a powerful current affairs programme, anchored by the respected Kaizer Nyatsumba, called Dilemmas in Perspectives. It explored the moral crossroads the country was at in that delicate period of transformation.

Today, we find ourselves once again confronting a similar dilemma, and we ought to put it in perspective.

Recently, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified to parliament on the political killings task team and spoke sharply about MPs who take classified crime intelligence documents and leak them to journalists. These MPs, in fulfilling their duty to hold the executive accountable, are shocked about the deep corruption hidden in those documents. Official protocol dictates that such revelations be discussed only within parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence. But what happens when secrecy becomes a cloak for wrongdoing? When the law that guards the state begins to guard the corrupt?

Gen Mkhwanazi thundered that such leaks could collapse the state, and called for the punishment of journalists who publish them. His concern is legitimate: a fragile nation cannot afford the reckless handling of sensitive security intelligence.

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) came out swinging, condemning his statement. In their view, a journalist’s first duty is not to secrecy but to the public’s right to know.

And that is where the heart of our dilemma lies — between the silence that preserves stability and the truth that preserves integrity.

When forced to choose, I choose truth.

A democracy that survives by burying corruption under “classified” folders is already half-dead. We do not protect a nation by silencing its conscience; we protect it by ensuring that no-one can hide behind walls of secrecy.

Still, we must acknowledge Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi’s warning. His fear is valid. But in this case, truth is not the enemy of the state — it is the medicine that may yet save it.

— Chris Kanyane, Pretoria

For opinion and analysis consideration, e-mail Opinions@timeslive.co.za