Mampara of the week: Danny Jordaan

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Kudos to Hugo Broos and his team for qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, the first Bafana Bafana qualification earned on the field since 2002, as opposed to the 2010 version obtained by virtue of being hosts.

Bafana’s grand 3-0 victory against Rwanda this week was won against the odds, thanks to team manager Vincent Tseka’s incompetence that led to the team being docked three points for fielding a suspended player.

Instead of acting against Tseka, it was astounding to see his boss, South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan, declaring the matter closed despite promising that it would be addressed after qualification.

This means Tseka keeps his job despite his monumental failure. This earns dinosaur Jordaan a presidential Mampara of the Week!

Top Stories