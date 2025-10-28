EDITORIAL | South Africa’s GBV culture demands a reckoning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

University of Fort Hare students and staff visited the spot where Nosicelo Mtebeni's body was found in Quigney last year after being killed and dismembered.

Once again, the country wakes to news that shakes the conscience of the nation.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of two women from Mamelodi, their bodies discovered dumped on the side of the road, and the attempted murder of a third woman who is now fighting for her life in hospital.

The brutality of these crimes is not an isolated tragedy, it is part of a relentless and horrifying pattern that has gripped South Africa for far too long.

Over the past year alone, the country has been haunted by a string of similarly brutal gender-based violence (GBV) incidents. In August, the body of 27-year-old University of Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni was discovered dismembered by her boyfriend.

University of Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni was discovered dismembered by her boyfriend. (facebook)

In March, a woman in Limpopo was murdered by her partner and buried in a shallow grave behind his home. In Cape Town, the killing of 18-year-old Bontle Mphahlele reignited outrage after it was revealed she had sought help from authorities before her death.

These are not isolated stories, they are part of a systemic pattern, one that exposes the deep fractures in our society.

South Africa has one of the highest rates of GBV in the world. Each case sparks brief waves of anger, hashtags trend and vigils are held, but then silence sets in, and the cycle continues.

What these incidents expose is not only a failure of law enforcement or justice, but a profound cultural crisis — one that normalises male dominance, excuses violence and devalues women’s lives.

The Mamelodi murders are another brutal reminder that policy alone will not end this epidemic. While government initiatives such as the National Strategic Plan on GBV and Femicide are crucial, their impact is often undermined by weak implementation and limited accountability. What is needed is an overhaul, not only of systems but of culture.

Communities must reclaim responsibility for dismantling the toxic attitudes that perpetuate violence. Schools must teach boys respect and emotional intelligence from an early age.

The justice system must act swiftly and decisively against perpetrators, not only to punish but to deter. And leaders, both political and community, must speak and act with the moral urgency this crisis demands.

From left: Karabo Mokoena, Chesnay Keppler, Uyinene Mrwetyana, Nomsa Jass, Hannah Cornelius, Olorato Mongale, Gontse Ntseza, Nosicelo Mtebeni, Reeva Steenkamp, Tshegofatso Pule. (Design by Modiegi Mashamaite)

The women of Mamelodi, and countless others whose names we may never know, deserve more than condolences. They deserve a South Africa that values their safety as much as their lives.

Until we transform the culture that breeds such violence, we will continue to bury victims while perpetrators thrive in silence. It is not enough to mourn. It is time to reform.

We must confront the uncomfortable truth that gender-based violence is not a women’s issue, it is a national emergency that demands collective accountability. Every act of silence, every failure to intervene, and every unpunished perpetrator fuels this cycle of terror.

South Africa will only begin to heal when justice becomes swift, protection becomes certain and respect for women’s lives becomes non-negotiable.