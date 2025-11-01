Opinion & AnalysisPREMIUM

Mampara of the Week: Malusi Shezi

Sunday Times Hogarth

Construction Education & Training Authority CEO Malusi Shezi's defamation case against the Sunday Times and journalist Sabelo Skiti has been struck off the roll for lack of urgency. File photo.
Construction Education & Training Authority CEO Malusi Shezi. File photo. (MASI LOSI)

One might think a CEO of the construction education & training authority would know a great building when he saw one. Malusi Shezi seems to think he does, and rushed out to buy new offices in Midrand last year at a cost of R49m to the taxpayer.

The auditor-general later found the purchase was irregular, not as urgent as Shezi claimed and broke all the rules.

He insisted it was value for money, but now it turns out that the building needs airconditioning to comply with health regulations — which will cost at least another R20m.

That he bought a dud will hardly help Shezi clear the air on the contentious transaction. Better take some Ceta courses yourself, Mampara Shezi!

Top Stories