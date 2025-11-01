LETTERS | Netanyahu has turned Israel into a pariah

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I write in response to the letter “Peel the scales from your eyes in Gaza” (October 26) by Ilan Preskovsky. He suggests that Sunday Times columnist Barney Mthombothi fails to see the forest for the trees, even though he acknowledges that Mthombothi condemned the attack on October 7 2023, said Hamas had started the war, and admitted that Israel had the right to fight back.

Preskovsky’s letter is ironic, as it paints Hamas as a radical Islamist death cult while glossing over the atrocities committed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

There were at least three IDF atrocities that have been accepted as fact by the IDF and were widely reported. One was the killing of three unarmed Israeli hostages who were naked from the waist up, in the open, holding a white flag and telling IDF troops in Hebrew that they were escaped hostages. That did not stop the IDF from shooting and killing them.

The shooting and killing of members of a World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy that had been delivering aid to Palestinians was another. The WCK had obtained permission from the IDF, given them the routes they would follow and gave updates of their progress. That did not stop the IDF from bombing the convoy and killing 15 unarmed paramedics in their clearly marked ambulances. They then tried to cover up their crime by burying both the paramedics and the ambulances.

Preskovsky clearly shows his blinkered view on the war when he writes, “Hamas didn’t not release the hostages simply because it does not care about Palestinian lives, but precisely because it wanted as many Palestinians as possible to die as it is the greatest political tool at its disposal in its efforts to isolate Israel.”

Preskovsky ignores the fact that on two separate occasions Hamas released hostages under agreements with the Israeli government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu. On both occasions the release of hostages was stopped by the Netanyahu government going back to war.

Preskovsky says that Hamas does not care about its people. I would suggest that, equally, Netanyahu does not care about his people. Netanyahu sees war as the greatest political tool at his disposal to avoid going to court to face corruption charges. Another fact that displays Netanyahu’s lack of care about the Israeli people is the fact that he ignored pleas from the Israeli hostages’ families to stop the war to avoid the possibility that captive hostages could be killed in the bombing of Gaza.

Most telling of all is that it is not Hamas that has isolated Israel. It is the actions of Netanyahu and his warmongering coalition that have created the environment that has turned Israel, and its people, into pariahs in the eyes of most of the world. One atrocity should not be used as justification for carrying out other atrocities.— Kenny Phillips, Cape Town

Is our continent cursed?

President Paul Biya of Cameroon secured his eighth term in office in a deeply flawed election process. The ruling party faces allegations of vote rigging from the opposition and election observers.

These questionable elections have secured 92-year-old Biya his place as the world’s oldest sitting president, after 43 years in power.

Cameroonians are again forced to be led by a head of state who can barely walk up straight and always travels to the land of his masters in France for medical treatment.

I sometimes wonder if our beloved continent is cursed. Have the African gods forsaken us? Could this be our only reality? The reality of poverty and war. I am disappointed by the stance taken by the AU in congratulating Biya. Have the continental leaders really lost touch with the realities of the masses?

Cameroon has faced sluggish economic growth for decades, instability and conflicts between Francophone and Anglophone regions. Southern Cameroon has for years been oppressed by the French-controlled central government led by Biya. He is nothing but a curse to Cameroon.

I think the youth of Cameroon are correct in taking their fight for democracy to the streets. Young people can no longer sit idle on the margins waiting for a miracle. The youth of Africa should take inspiration from the young people of Kenya, Nepal, Bangladesh and Madagascar. Gen Z should be at the forefront in redefining the next quarter of the 21st century. — Khanya Ndabankulu, Mthatha, Eastern Cape

Time to act over UKZN concerns

A recent parliamentary oversight committee visit to the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) revealed serious concerns over security and risk management, particularly contractual and tender issues. This indicates grave governance failures, with strong suggestions of complicity, corruption, collusion and “security capturing”.

As the state finances educational institutions, it may be appropriate for the Special Investigating Unit to investigate the malpractices and rot at UKZN. How a person who is tainted and has been implicated in serious wrongdoing can be at the helm of risk management and security is quite startling.

Security and risk management in universities are of paramount importance, given the need to protect thousands of students, staff, service providers and visiting family and friends, as well as protecting assets and property worth millions.

What is also disturbing is the statement by the university’s principal and vice-chancellor, prof Nana Poku, that the present state of affairs is acceptable, adding that there were difficulties in recruiting suitable security personnel and companies. This is ridiculous, as there are credible and competent people and companies locally who would be able to provide the required services.

An organisation of the stature of UKZN must not be allowed to engage in questionable and unacceptable practices over the provision of essential services, and the need for good governance is not negotiable. This matter must be addressed at the highest level and necessary action must be taken without delay. — Simon T Dehal, Verulam