EDITORIAL | Proteas’ journey boosts women’s cricket in South Africa

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, with captain Laura Wolvaardt in the background, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Charlie Dean, caught out by Sinalo Jafta (not pictured).

Two emotions were apparent in social media posts by the Proteas at the end of the Women’s Cricket World Cup —heartbreak and pride.

It had been, as Sinalo Jafta, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nadine de Klerk stated, a long time away from home. The journey started in Pakistan in September, continued in Sri Lanka, onward to India, back to Sri Lanka and finished in Mumbai.

It didn’t end with the trophy they so desperately wanted. The heartbreak and the tears made for an awful Sunday night, for a group of women who threw every ounce of themselves — and even a little more — into a memorable campaign.

The fact that India won will have far-reaching consequences for cricket. The support for the sport in that nation of 1.46-billion people borders on religion. Their victorious players will be celebrated for as long as they live and the riches they will now earn would scarcely have been dreamt of, even 10 years ago.

For the South African players who shared the field with them in that pulsating final, it won’t quite be the same. But the players will certainly be better known now than they were six weeks ago, and that can only help with the growth of the sport in the country.

It would have been easy to shrug and look the other way when they were bowled out for 69 in their first game and suffered a heavy defeat to England. But after quietly going past New Zealand in their second match, they demanded the country’s attention with a stunning, out-of-nowhere win against India in the group stages and sailed comfortably into the semifinals.

When you look at what this team did and the manner in which they did it, a lot of girls will be inspired to make cricket their career — Protea Women's head coach Mandla Mashimbyi

There, facing England again, with the spectre of that first match thrown back in their face, with one former England player claiming there was “no doubt” that England would win, the Proteas produced a thunderous performance led by their captain.

It would be easy to say Laura Wolvaardt played the innings of a life-time, but she’s so damn good, she might have another three or four just like it in her locker. It was majestic, as was the old war horse Kapp picking up a five-wicket haul in a 125-run thrashing of the English.

Sunday’s final didn’t go South Africa’s way, but wasn’t for the want of trying. Look at the effort of everyone in the field, feel the determination of Mlaba and Ayabonga Khaka as they fought ferociously with the ball to drag their side back into that contest during India’s innings and stare into Wolvaardt’s eyes as she methodically managed that run-chase, while some of her teammates faltered.

That is an extremely tough group of players. “When you look at what this team did and the manner in which they did it, a lot of girls will be inspired to make cricket their career,” head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said after the final.

That is true. As is the fact they are deserving of more support. Women players only began earning professional status 11 years ago - when six players were contracted by CSA for the first time, something that was done at the assistance of insurance company and then sponsor Momentum.

Cricket SA has had a professional domestic programme for just three years after pressure from the government, following the Proteas qualifying for the final of the 2023 T20 World Cup in Cape Town. The following year, the Proteas were once again in the T20 World Cup final.

And yes, CSA can and must do more. Yes, corporate South Africa needs to back this group of players and women cricketers in the country more, but there is an onus on the public also to show their support.

After all, corporations want returns on their investment and they will feel more comfortable investing if there is an audience. There are school matches, provincial matches and in December the Proteas will play again, against Ireland.

Hopefully, the players will have big audiences to play in front of. After the last month, no one can say they don’t deserve it.