EDITORIAL | Why we should assume Brown Mogotsi is telling the truth, even if he isn’t

Brown Mogotsi is one lucky guy.

If he did emerge unscathed from the attempt on his life on Monday night, as he claims, then it’s nothing short of a miracle that all 11 shots fired into the side and windscreen of the vehicle he was allegedly travelling in missed him.

Details surrounding the alleged assassination attempt are scant, which is concerning but not altogether unexpected.

Mogotsi is alleged to be a key fixer for rogue top cops, and is expected to testify at the Madlanga commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

What we do know is that both front side windows were shattered in the shooting. No blood was found inside the vehicle.

A witness claims she saw Mogotsi driving at high speed before suddenly stopping, getting out of the vehicle and firing shots. Mogotsi disappeared from the scene and later returned in another vehicle. Residents claim he declined an offer to call the police or an ambulance. The police said Mogotsi was “not cooperating” with the investigation, but by Wednesday they had made plans to meet with him and get his statement.

There are also many things we don’t know. Who owns the Chevrolet Aveo Mogotsi was driving? How did he manage to avoid being shot? If it was a legitimate assassination attempt, was the motive linked to his possible testimony at the Madlanga Commission? Did he know his attackers? Can he give a description of them? If the incident was staged, why?

Police minister Senzo Mchunu’s alleged associate Brown Mogotsi. (FACEBOOK)

Given Mogotsi’s role in the alleged corruption of senior police bosses, it is imperative that the police investigation is swift, thorough and transparent.

If Mogotsi orchestrated a fake attack on his life, he needs to face the full might of the law for wasting much-needed police resources.

If the assassination attempt is found to have been legitimate, Mogotsi must be put in high-security witness protection.

But until we know which of these scenarios is true, police must proceed on the assumption that his complaint is legitimate.

As we are all painfully aware, hits on whistle-blowers have become all too common in South Africa in recent years.

So if Mogotsi has information or evidence that would assist in bringing down a high-ranking law enforcement officer, there could well be attempts under way to silence him.

Should these attempts succeed, the commission would face a massive credibility crisis and potentially dissuade others from coming forward.

Mogotsi has a lot to answer to. One way or another, we must ensure that he makes it into the hot seat at the commission.