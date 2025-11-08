Mampara of the week: John Hlophe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s hard to believe, but the story behind the suspension of the once-revered Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is that he acted without evidence against MK Party chief whip Colleen Makhubele. Yes, the same judge who spent years separating fact from fiction in many cases — or so we thought — simply just rushed to get rid of Makhubele out of an overeagerness to please party president Jacob Zuma, who travelled to where no Wi-Fi could reach. Apparently, the youngins of the MKP did the poor PhD graduate bad.

Even if he was trying to please Zuma, why not check the facts? Isn’t seeking corroboration second nature for judges? Or was he a dud all along?

It seems there’s no stopping this wrecking ball of a Mampara, with his academic, legal and now political careers in ruins.