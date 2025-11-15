LETTERS | BEE? It’s just billionaire empowernment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Julius Malema’s selective attendance at parliament’s ad hoc committee, especially after Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s shocking allegations, is not a small matter — it’s a political statement wrapped in silence, says the writer.

Scepticism about BEE is on the basis of widening poverty, the widening gap between rich and poor and the high unemployment rate.

Grant Son, (letters, November 9), seems unaware that the new South Africa was founded on “race-neutral” roots. The settlement of 1994 did not take cognisance of the fact that there was an oppressor (whites) and the oppressed (blacks). As a result reparations were not on the agenda simply because no-one was seen as a victim. This was endorsed through the sham Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

True liberation means removal of barriers that held up the ability of the oppressed to develop themselves. It does not mean the oppressor tolerating the oppressed or the oppressed being allowed into the oppressor’s world. Unfortunately, those that designated themselves as representatives of the oppressed interpreted “liberation” as being allowed into white people’s spaces. Their thinking was therefore confined to what should be extracted from the oppressors.

Empowerment means capacitation. If the new government in 1994 had sourced its banking needs from the African-initiated bank, placed its employees on the African-created medical aid, etc, then that would be BEE — leveraging the efforts of Africans at economic consolidation.

With true empowerment Africans would have created many new brands which would create lots of jobs. With current BEE, billionaires surface without creating any jobs.

— Dr Kenosi Mosalakae, Houghton

Conspicuous by his absence

Julius Malema’s selective attendance at parliament’s ad hoc committee, especially after Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s shocking allegations, is not a small matter — it’s a political statement wrapped in silence.

The nation watched closely as Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, made serious claims about political interference and manipulation within law enforcement structures. It was the kind of testimony that demanded every serious leader’s attention — especially those who claim to stand for accountability and justice.

Yet, when the committee convened to confront these explosive revelations, Malema’s attendance is selective. The same Malema who thunders about corruption, transparency and moral decay, chose absence over engagement. That is not coincidence — that is calculated convenience.

South Africans must ask the uncomfortable question: what is Malema avoiding? Is his silence an act of caution or complicity? Because when accountability becomes selective, democracy suffers.

Leadership is not about showing up for the cameras; it’s about standing firm when the truth makes everyone uncomfortable. By dodging the Mkhwanazi moment, Malema missed an opportunity to prove that his rhetoric about clean governance is more than just political theatre.

Malema’s absence is a reminder that political noise means nothing without presence, courage and consistency. When oversight turns inconvenient, absence becomes the loudest confession.

— Thulani Dasa, Khayelitsha

Makate doesn’t deserve it

Nkosana Makate has been rewarded with R400m-plus by Vodacom for his “please call me” idea. To my mind, he should only have been rewarded what his idea was worth on the day he announced it to Vodacom. Ideas of employees belong to the employer. Vodacom had a special rewards programme for employees with ideas. The reward should have been seen in terms of the letter and spirit of that programme.

As far as I am aware, Makate did not enter into a business transaction with Vodacom: he did not name a price; he did not negotiate for a share of future profits; and he did not carry any risk. If Vodacom spent R20m on it and the idea failed, Makate would not have been liable for any of the costs. On what basis can he lodge a claim without a business transaction?

Ordinary people and staff pension funds are invested in Vodacom and this reward affects their investment.

— Jan Buurman, Cape Town

Airtime can pay for SABC

Some of the comments about funding of the SABC by its chair, Khathutshelo Ramukumba (Sunday Times, November 9), are not logical. For example, requesting the South African Revenue Service to collect a fee on behalf of the SABC because a very small portion of our population are taxpayers. How will Sars collect from those who do not have any record?

The most common denominator in our population is the use of cellphones. Therefore, the sale of airtime/data in whatever format at a small fraction of the sales value should do the job and it would also not entail too much of an administrative burden. The relevant parties, whether a cellphone provider or retailer, all report their sales in their annual reports.

— Frans Benade, via e-mail

Improve the product

Kathhu Ramukumba argues that the SABC is sinking due to its funding model and market pressures. Respectfully, the primary reason for the public broadcaster’s decline is neither financial nor technological — it is the erosion of standards.

Audiences have been driven away by decisions that disregard the public mandate: news bulletins delayed by three-five minutes of adverts before headlines — something unheard of in reputable public broadcasting — and anchors voicing commercial promotions while moderating public debates.

These are basic editorial principles, not luxuries. When public trust is lost, no funding model can save a broadcaster. If the SABC truly seeks a turnaround, it must begin by looking in the mirror — and restoring professionalism, integrity and respect for its viewers and listeners.

— Maxwell Gopane, Mahikeng

Trump travesty in Gaza

The conflict and “reconstruction” of Gaza is all about the money and natural resources (as pointed out by Mia Swart, Sunday Times, November 2). Closer to home this is clearly seen in the DRC and Sudan. With Venezuela, (do they have oil, lots of it?) Trump is the accuser, judge, jury and executioner.

The colonialists of our time, the Trumps and Blairs, in true colonial style, want to oversee the “reconstruction” of Gaza, having been wholly complicit in its destruction.

Israel, as a settler colonial apartheid state, is not interested in peace, as evidenced by its daily barbaric actions, in contravention of all international laws and standards. Israel is never transparent nor held accountable by the colonial powers who let it do as it pleases, in blatant and unrepentant contravention of all standards of decency, let alone international laws and conventions.

Letting the Trumps and Blairs oversee the “reconstruction” would be like letting the architects of apartheid, the Hendrik Verwoerds, John Vorsters and PW Bothas, oversee the reconstruction of post-apartheid South Africa.

Julius Malema’s selective attendance at parliament’s ad hoc committee, especially after Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s shocking allegations, is not a small matter — it’s a political statement wrapped in silence.

— Ashraf Moosa, e-mail

Support for Cachalia

I am writing to express my disappointment and concern at the unfair criticism of acting police minister Firoz Cachalia. He has a long history of community involvement and dedication to the liberation movement.

His appointment as chair of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) in 2022 was a testament to his expertise and commitment to fighting corruption. The NACAC report, which was presented and accepted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, provides a comprehensive analysis of the challenges facing the police and offers recommendations for reform.

I urge your letter writer, Chris Kanyane, to take the time to learn more about Cachalia’s background and achievements. His experience working with communities and his passion for justice make him an invaluable asset to the current administration. We need leaders like Cachalia who are committed to transparency, accountability, and reform.

— Nadas Pillay, e-mail