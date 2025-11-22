LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Women leaders must head the charge against GBV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hundreds of people lay down at the Baby-Lee Recreational Park in a moment of silence, paying their respects to those who have lost their lives from GBV.

In the middle of Swartkoppies Road in Alberton — a busy highway leading to the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec — a large billboard reads: “Welcome to the country where women are only safe in a casket.” Accompanying the text is an image of a coffin draped in a handwoven blanket of intricate beadwork, each purple ball representing a South African woman whose life was taken by femicide in the last year.

This advertisement is the work of Women for Change (WFC), a South African NPO founded less than a decade ago. Its mission is to combat gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa, as well as influence the legislative and regulatory agenda on this issue through advocacy. The casket in the billboard image — which was carried to the Union Buildings earlier this year in a protest led by WFC — was built 33.8% larger than usual to represent the shocking 33.8% increase in the number of women murdered in the country last year.

In South Africa, women activists are mobilising like never before. President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged the country is “firmly in the grip of a national crisis”. More than 1-million signatures have been affixed to a petition demanding GBVF be declared a national disaster, and the WFC movement spearheaded a national shutdown on Friday this week. Women were urged to withhold their paid and unpaid labour, as well as spend no money, to show their impact on the economy. They were also encouraged to lie down for 15 minutes at noon to remember the 15 women killed in the country every day.

The national shutdown was timed to coincide with the arrival in South Africa of international leaders and delegates for the G20 leaders’ summit this weekend, and is the culmination of a years-long campaign by WFC to have GBVF in South Africa classified as a national disaster. That goal was finally achieved on November 21 2025.

Political leaders face intense pressure to take effective action. But studies have shown that one of the most effective ways to combat gender-based violence and discrimination is to transform political leadership itself by including more women politicians in it. An Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) survey has found that women’s leadership is characterised by higher levels of interparty co-operation and greater commitment to achieving gender equality.

While the primary audience for the WFC campaign billboard in Johannesburg South is G20 leaders and delegates, far too few of them are women. Of the 19 heads of government and two multilateral heads comprising the G20’s 21-member leadership, only four are women, and just three are government leaders. What is worse, the numbers are declining: at the 2021 G20 summit there were five women leaders.

One of the main reasons for the paucity of women political leaders is that they experience the very violence their own governance could address.

Women political leaders operate in an environment hostile to their presence. According to the IPU, women parliamentarians worldwide endure sexual assault, harassment and violent intimidation at alarming rates, and often from their political peers. South Africa is no different. Despite hard-won gains in representation, the political arena remains a deeply unsafe place for women who choose to serve. Until we confront this culture of violence in our politics, all talk of gender equality, both in leadership and society, will remain mere rhetoric.

Around the world, women’s rights organisations are upping the pressure on governments to confront the violence driving women out of political leadership. But even as the G20 issues laudable declarations on women’s empowerment, women leaders face harassment, intimidation and relentless gender-based abuse from within the political system itself.

Under South Africa’s G20 presidency, the world’s attention is focused on building fairer, more sustainable economic, social and political systems. None of these objectives can be achieved without women’s leadership. Women today lead nations, parliaments, courts and international institutions — and yet, for every woman who ascends to high office, countless others are excluded by sexist social norms.

Equal representation is essential for achieving sustainability and gender equality. But representation is only the beginning. The true measure of progress lies not in how many women assume public office, but in how powerfully and independently they can lead once they are there.

Do they have the resources, protection and institutional support to govern effectively? Are their voices amplified, or does the machinery around them silence them? These are just some of the questions that will determine whether we are moving intentionally towards a future in which women can lead the fight against gender-based violence from within the halls of power as well as from without, as active citizens agitating for change.