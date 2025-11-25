TOM EATON | Zuma has some explaining to do about the South Africans stranded in Ukraine combat zone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Standing with a signed Russian Airborne Troops flag, Blessing Khoza, commanding officer of the 17 recruits berated them for asking to be repatriated.

The latest slime oozing out of the Zumasphere is disturbing, complete with Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube accusing her half-sister Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla of selling 18 South Africans to Russia to go and die in its meat grinder in eastern Ukraine. But, while the truth will out, I would suggest that the explanation provided by Jacob Zuma is no less chilling.

Until recently, the plight of the 18 (or 19, or possibly 20) men had been painted as an upsetting administrative mix-up: the men, we were told, had been sent to Russia by Jacob Zuma and his UMkhonto We Sizwe party to be trained as “bodyguards”, but things had unravelled when they were either conned or coerced into signing basic infantry contracts and soon found themselves on the front lines.

News24 reported that Zuma Senior had been trying to intervene since September, writing to the Russian defence minister to ask him to extract the men and explaining that time was of the essence because “we are currently suppressing the information, but our ability to do so is limited”. (I think it goes without saying that ‘Our Ability To Do So Is Limited’ should be the title of every definitive history of the modern ANC.)

In the last couple of weeks, however, the focus has shifted from Russian press-gangs to South African traffickers, with one of the unfortunates telling New24 that “it’s clear that were sold, and it looks like we shouldn’t get out of this alive”; and here the story will stay.

Which is a pity, because I think we need to ask at least a few questions about the MK Party’s explanation.

Even now, it continues to talk about the men receiving “bodyguard training”; and yet in WhatsApps to the terrified men published by News24, Duduzile reassures them that they won’t be sent to the front lines but will instead “just patrol or be put on cooking duties or gun cleaning” — none of which sound particularly bodyguard-ish.

Over the weekend, likewise, the Sunday Times published a photograph of the group’s commander, Blessing Khoza, wearing military fatigues, posing inside a fortified position with what as alleged to be the flag of a Russian airborne unit.

I also haven’t seen Zuma’s whole letter to Moscow, but there is certainly no mention of bodyguard training in those sections quoted in the press. Instead, he enthuses that the men were sent to Russia to “learn from the world’s finest, so that they may one day return to Africa as capable leaders and steadfast champions of our common cause”.

All of which leaves a rather important question dangling over the whole fiasco: why is the official opposition in our constitutional democracy, led by a man in whose name the 2021 insurrection was organised, sending party loyalists to an anti-democratic autocracy to be trained to kill people?

Finally, and most tellingly, the press-ganged MK Party member who expressed the belief that the group had been “sold” to the Russian army also said that “the military programme we enrolled in was never a military training programme to begin with”.

Now, I don’t know anything about being a bodyguard, so I must admit that all of this might be entirely routine. It’s possible that confiscating trainees’ phones and bank cards and sending them to bunkers in a war zone to clean other people’s weapons is just the first semester of Bodyguarding 101.

Still, to this layman it does seem that before it all went nightmarishly wrong for them, those MK Party members were offered the chance by their party to go and get military training in Russia.

