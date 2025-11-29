Opinion & AnalysisPREMIUM

Mampara of the week: Collins Letsoalo

Conscience perished in the crash

Sunday Times Hogarth

Sunday Times Hogarth

The Sunday Times reported the SIU preliminary report implicated CEO Collins Letsoalo in possible malfeasance related to the lease for the RAF's Johannesburg regional offices.
Remember how Collins Letsoalo told all and sundry that he was the best person in the world to run the already ruined Road Accident Fund?

This one has serious delusions of grandeur. His exaggerated sense of importance is beyond measure.

Remember how Collins Letsoalo told all and sundry that he was the best person in the world to run the already ruined Road Accident Fund?

This week the buffoon snubbed parliament’s Scopa, arguing he did not reside at a “postal address”, even though the summons had been emailed to him. Now the national legislature is, correctly, planning criminal charges against the overblown mampara.

In Sotho/Tswana, Letsoalo means conscience, but his has long ago left without him noticing.

