EDITORIAL | Each driver has a crucial role in reducing road carnage

Authorities must clamp down on officials asking for bribes to ignore transgressions of traffic rules. File photo.

As the festive season gets under way, with many South Africans setting off on holiday travel from Friday, what is meant to be a stretch of joyful downtime could easily turn into a period of anguish and pain owing to road accidents.

Between December 1 last year and January 11, fatal crashes numbering 1,234 claimed 1,502 lives. A year later, the families who lost their loved ones will find it hard to forget how the road carnage needlessly robbed them of those they were closest to.

Each year, an average of about 12,000 people were killed on our roads between 2018 and 2024.

While many drivers are tired at the end of the year — and go on holiday to give themselves a well-deserved break after the year’s many challenges — we must appeal to them to maintain the utmost circumspection, patience and care on our roads. These are shared public spaces that may include very irresponsible people who drink and drive and those who don’t rest when they are tired.

On November 30, transport minister Barbara Creecy launched this year’s road safety campaign, with the theme “It Starts with Me”.

The aim was to halve road fatalities. But what was missing from her presentation was how she was going to halve the sabotage by the country’s traffic officials, who allow unroadworthy cars to remain on the road and let drunk drivers continue on their journey once motorists have given them “cooldrink money”. Such payments are bribes that undermine efforts to make our roads safer.

Indeed, winning the war against unnecessary accidents starts with each and every driver working with the authorities to make our roads safer.