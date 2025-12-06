NDUMISO NGCOBO | Close encounters of the black mamba kind

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In July I spotted a little snake in the cottage at my family’s tiny smallholding in the Valley of a Thousand Hills. The poor thing was clearly not expecting any visitors; it slithered off in a panic and vanished beneath a bookshelf.

The dominant philosophy in my family when it comes to snakes is that if you don’t bother them, they won’t bother you. So I carried on with my life and — after texting my brother to let him know we had a new tenant — quickly forgot about its existence.

Last week, ahead of a visit, my brother phoned to warn me that our cohabitant had grown considerably and that it was of the black mamba variety. Useful information, I reckon. Accidentally stepping on a black mamba has not been known to end well for the stepper.

As you’d imagine, there was some mighty careful stepping while I was there — tinkering about, making rooibos and taking care of my ablutions — and I found myself performing double takes before taking a seat on the throne, because being bitten by a mamba is a terrible thing. However, being bitten by a mamba in the ass during a number two, while tragic, is the sort of thing that makes professional storytellers weep with gratitude.

I then committed the cardinal error of sharing this titbit with my Facebook friends just before I went to bed. Many of them questioned the number of marbles rattling around in my skull. Their suggestions ranged from the reasonable (call a snake handler), to the mildly amusing (book into a Road Lodge), to the truly unhinged (burn down the cottage). People generally harbour an intense fear of snakes.

Given that about 80% of South Africans are black and that I belong to that demographic, I am particularly exposed to that group’s rabid fear of snakes. When I’ve interrogated people about the roots of this irrational fear, I’m often confronted with what I consider unconvincing explanations linking it to African spirituality.

Because this is my column, let me allow myself the latitude of climbing onto the soapbox of preachiness. I believe the greatest success of the brand of colonialism that was visited upon the indigenous peoples of these parts has been the impressive erasure of their collective memory.

An alarmingly huge chunk of supposedly “African customs” and beliefs are actually borrowed from Europe, the Americas or Asia. From wearing black garb to mourn our departed, to the injunction against wearing hats indoors, to the belief that witches use brooms as their Safair equivalent. I will accept a challenge to a televised debate with any “African culture expert” to defend my position that the irrational fear of snakes has its roots not in African spirituality but in the Good Book from the Holy Land.

It all begins on the first pages, where the Lord is reported to have cursed the serpent that supposedly corrupted Eve, the woman (naturally, of course) conjured from the man’s rib. According to Genesis, snakes used to have legs up until that moment, but the Lord took them away and condemned them to slither on their bellies and become the enemy of humanity. This is why, as the offspring of those two, we should be “naturally” inclined to crush the head of our cottage roommate, while it is predisposed to strike our heels as we prepare rooibos, lemon and honey. To make matters worse, later on — in the Book of Numbers — fiery snakes descend upon God’s people and indulge in an orgy of fang-sinking.

What I know about epidemiology ranges from very little to extremely dangerous. However, I would be willing to bet my left nut (the good one) that far more humans are killed by rat-borne diseases. I’d even throw in the not-so-good right one that significantly more people perish from diseases carried by birds: salmonella and whatnot. You’re more likely to die from eating a medium-rare chicken drumstick than from a snake bite.

With all that said, a thorough search for the mamba in the cottage did take place. A second bite (no pun) will happen early this week when the professional snake handler arrives. Just in case anyone thinks I’m speaking from the lofty heights of a man unburdened by irrational fears, please banish that silly notion.

And if by the time you read this news breaks that I’ve succumbed to a mamba bite, you have my permission to giggle — just a little.