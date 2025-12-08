EDITORIAL | Witness D’s death is a blow to truth and accountability

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

QRF Task Team security company owner Marius "Vlam" van der Merwe, who worked with police to combat illegal mining on the East Rand, was fatally shot on Friday night.

South Africa has never been short on courage, yet the killing of Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, after giving testimony at the Madlanga commission forces us to ask whether bravery is still survivable.

His murder, carried out at his home in front of the people who loved him, was not just an attack on an individual. It was a calculated blow against truth itself.

You do not need to squint to see the pattern. Someone inside the system steps forward, names what others whisper about, points to the rot beneath the uniforms and titles, and suddenly they are gone.

The shock has worn off. What is left is a simmering sense that whistle-blowers in this country walk into danger with a target already sketched on their backs.

The clearest proof of that reality is Babita Deokaran. She was a senior health department official who dared to flag suspicious payments in the Gauteng health system, and she too was shot outside her home. Her assassination was not the work of amateurs. It was methodical, brazen and designed to terrify anyone considering exposing corruption.

To this day, the public still does not have the full truth about the masterminds behind her killing. Deokaran became the face of a system that punishes honesty, and her case should have forced urgent reform. Instead, her death has become a grim point of reference every time another whistle-blower falls.

Predictably, political leaders issued their statements after the murder of Van der Merwe. Condemnations, condolences, promises. But South Africans have heard these refrains before, and we have grown wary of the ritual. Words do not protect witnesses. Aspiration does not stop bullets. If anything, these reactions highlight how badly the state has failed to shield those who dare to expose wrongdoing.

A commission loses its meaning the moment honesty becomes a fatal risk. If testimony is met with bullets, then truth becomes a luxury accessible only to the reckless or the doomed.

We should not pretend this is something new. Our history is littered with people who paid dearly for speaking out. The democratic era was supposed to break from that legacy. Instead, it has reproduced it, only with a polite veneer. Deokaran’s case exposed a truth many preferred not to confront: corruption in South Africa is not merely an accounting problem. It is a threat to life itself.

Now, with Witness D’s murder hanging over the Madlanga commission, the question becomes unavoidable: who else will feel safe stepping forward?

There is only one way forward, and it demands more than sympathetic press releases. South Africa needs a whistle-blower protection system that works, one that does not rely on individuals opting in, improvising or trusting luck.

Protection must be proactive, automatic and backed by real power. And justice must aim higher than the hired gun; it must reach the architects.

Van der Merwe’s death, like Deokaran’s, should have the country on edge. Both cases reveal the same uncomfortable truth: we have created a society where telling the truth can get you killed.

If we let this moment pass without change, the message will be clear. Silence is safer. And once silence wins, corruption never loses.