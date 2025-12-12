EDITORIAL | A breach that must become a turning point for basic education

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The public cannot ignore the fact that the leak originated inside the department.

The suspension of two basic education department officials after matric exam papers were leaked to seven Tshwane schools is a serious blow to the integrity of South Africa’s examination system.

Though the breach seems limited to one area, the damage is far wider. It shakes public confidence in a process that is meant to give every learner an equal chance.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube’s explanation of how the leak was uncovered is both worrying and encouraging. It is worrying because 26 pupils admitted to receiving leaked papers, including English, mathematics, physical sciences and even the marking guidelines. It is encouraging because the system worked as it should.

Markers noticed unusual similarities between scripts because they are trained to spot answers that are too closely aligned with marking guidelines. This means the breach was caught through professional vigilance, not luck.

Even so, the public cannot ignore the fact that the leak originated inside the department. When officials entrusted with safeguarding exams betray that trust, the effect goes far beyond one group of learners. It casts doubt over the fairness of the entire exam process and places suspicion on thousands of honest pupils who worked hard and played by the rules.

What South Africans need now is transparency. They must see not only that misconduct is punished, but that weaknesses in the system are fixed.

The swift suspension of the two officials and the laying of criminal charges are necessary first steps. But the response cannot end with disciplinary action.

The minister’s plan to set up a national investigative task team is welcome. Bringing in Umalusi, Universities South Africa, teachers’ unions, SAQA, departmental staff and a private forensic investigator will help ensure independence and depth.

Umalusi’s reassurance that results for uninvolved learners will not be delayed is important for the class of 2025 and their families. Still, difficult decisions lie ahead. How should the implicated pupils be dealt with? What measures will guarantee fairness? And how will the department ensure the secure handling of exam papers in the future?

This moment should not be remembered only as a scandal. It should be a turning point. A chance to strengthen digital security, reinforce ethical standards and rebuild confidence in a system that is already strained by inequality and limited resources.

Our learners deserve an exam process that is reliable and above suspicion. The breach may have been local, but the lessons must be applied across the entire education system.