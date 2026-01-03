CHRISTOPHER RUTLEDGE | Anglo’s Canada shift exposes SA’s failure to defend its mineral sovereignty

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Anglo American logo on an employee's jacket at the Los Bronces copper mine on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile. The London-listed miner has agreed to a merger with Canada's Teck Resources. File photo.

South Africa stands at a crossroads that will determine whether it remains the custodian of its mineral wealth or becomes merely the site of extraction for others’ prosperity.

The proposed Anglo American–Teck merger, which effectively relocates one of South Africa’s most powerful historic corporations to Canada, is not just a financial restructuring. It is a national test. A test of whether our laws, institutions and parliament can protect our sovereign economic interests, or whether they will once again stand by as another chapter of colonial-style extraction is written into history.

Our constitution and the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) make clear that South Africa’s mineral resources are the common heritage of all its people. The state, acting as custodian, must ensure these finite assets are developed “for the benefit of all South Africans”.

But the Anglo–Teck deal reveals the hollowness of that promise. Between 2021 and 2024, Anglo American’s tax and royalty contributions to South Africa fell by 78%, while the company announced a C$4.5bn (R54.2bn) investment in Canada. The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the largest South African shareholder, managing pensions for public servants, has raised no public objection, conducted no shareholder review, and issued no statement of concern.

In effect, our sovereign wealth is being moved offshore with no oversight, no transparency and no accountability.

The very institutions meant to defend the public interest, the PIC, the department of mineral and petroleum resources (DMPR) and parliament, are silent. Yet, in Canada, where Anglo is now relocating, such a transaction would have triggered an automatic national-interest review under their Investment Canada Act (ICA).

When Canada published its critical minerals strategy in 2022, it didn’t frame it as a trade policy. It was a national security doctrine. Canada declared its minerals — copper, nickel, lithium and cobalt — as strategic assets that underpin its industrial future, technological sovereignty and global competitiveness.

If a deal fails that test, the government can block it, as it did with Glencore’s 2023 attempt to acquire Teck Resources.

That’s how sovereignty looks in practice.

Canada’s system balances openness with vigilance. It doesn’t reject foreign capital; it conditions it on national benefit. The outcome is a strategic state, one that governs markets, rather than being governed by them.

By contrast, South Africa’s critical minerals and metals strategy (2024) reads like a wish list drafted by corporate lobbyists. It promises to “unlock investment”, “create jobs”, and “position South Africa as a global supplier”, but nowhere does it define what constitutes a net benefit to the nation.

It lacks:

Legal enforceability: it is not underpinned by statute.

it is not underpinned by statute. Institutional coordination: the DMPR operates largely alone.

the DMPR operates largely alone. Public oversight: parliament, civil society and labour are spectators.

parliament, civil society and labour are spectators. Strategic investment screening: foreign deals face no national-interest test.

In essence, while Canada uses law to defend its minerals, South Africa uses rhetoric to market them.

This is why companies like Anglo American can declare “South Africa is still important to us” while selling De Beers, unbundling coal into Thungela and shifting assets abroad. The language of “partnership” hides the fact of exit.

Yes, South Africa’s regulatory environment is inefficient and often contradictory. But Anglo’s retreat has less to do with policy failure and more to do with profit geography. The company has extracted the richest veins of our mineral wealth, gold, diamonds and PGMs, and is now following new global demand trends: copper, lithium and rare earths.

When the DMPR was asked whether the merger fell under its jurisdiction, officials claimed it did not, because it involved foreign-listed entities. That is a dangerous misinterpretation. The assets, the workers and the environmental liabilities are here; the fact that the parent company trades abroad does not absolve it of its obligations.

The PIC, which should act as an anchor of national oversight, behaves like a passive portfolio investor. Its silence on Anglo’s merger, despite being the second-largest shareholder, is indefensible.

To prevent this pattern from repeating, parliament should urgently adopt a Sovereign Wealth and National Investment Review Act, modelled on international best practice, especially Canada’s ICA. The act should:

include the establishment of a national investment review authority;

mandate parliamentary oversight; and

build a public registry of critical mineral projects.

Around the world, resource nationalism is no longer a pejorative; it’s policy realism.

We are not anti-investment. We are pro-sovereignty. We believe that the wealth of this land must serve its people before it serves shareholders in London or Vancouver.