Mampara of the week: Aphiwe Mbangwa

High-living tenderpreneur Aphiwe Mbangwa, who also goes by the name of “Sgwili” Radebe, saw in the new year with a massive headache, which was not only the result of booze.

Rather, it stemmed from his arrest for allegedly fleeing law enforcement in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to provincial officials in Ramsgate, he allegedly drove recklessly towards oncoming traffic, skipped four red traffic lights, fled from traffic officers, and hid in a house after he had been spotted driving dangerously.

Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said: “A female officer and her colleague were brave and fearless in defence of innocent road users. Together with her colleague, she pursued this reckless driver. He is in jail now and facing a litany of charges.”

Bottoms up, Mampara — it looks like you’re going to need the best lawyers tender money can buy.