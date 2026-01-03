YURI RAMKISSOON | Why 2025 still mattered for climate action and a just transition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Despite the trepidation that accompanies a new year, we look back on 2025 with pride as a year of unprecedented climate and just-transition achievements.

Amid the uniqueness of a multiparty government of national unity, the imperative to confront climate change remained a priority for our country and the GNU, with a recommitment to a just transition that places our country firmly on a path towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient, inclusive green economy.

The year saw remarkable strides in climate policy, particularly with the commencement of the Climate Change Act that aims to provide the country with a single legal compass for climate action and a firm public entity status for the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), which this year marked five years since its establishment.

Claiming our rightful helm in global governance, our presidency of the G20 put the country and the broader African continent at the centre of the global climate and development conversation. South Africa seized the moment to champion the needs of developing nations.

In parallel, COP30, held in Belém, Brazil, concluded with one major disappointment and several wins for developing nations. Termed the Implementation COP, it hit the mark on some key expectations. The Baku-Belém political package, for example, established initiatives to support nations in strengthening and achieving their commitments.

Held during a time of tense and polarised geopolitical conditions, even prior to its commencement, COP30 was marred by climate change denialism from the US, lobbying by the petro-states for diluted commitments against fossil fuels, and conflict and natural disasters in several parts of the world. However, Brazil’s Global Mutirão inspired collective action in many forms that will benefit countries significantly, particularly developing ones.

The Belém Mission to 1.5 seeks to achieve higher ambition in Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by fostering dialogue on the necessary international co-operation and investment. And the Global Implementation Accelerator is a voluntary platform that was designed to assist countries to further implementation through the practical delivery of mitigation and adaptation measures needed to meet these goals.

While roadmaps to phase out fossil fuels were, unsurprisingly, not committed to, COP30 did secure significant political signalling for substantially increased finance for climate adaptation and practical recommendations for mobilising finance for a just transition.

There is a glimpse of hope for adaptation and resilience building as negotiators agreed to “at least triple” adaptation finance by 2035 and, for the first time, adopted a set of indicators essential for monitoring adaptation efforts in various locations and high-risk sectors, such as agriculture, water and infrastructure.

There is a glimpse of hope for adaptation and resilience building as negotiators agreed to “at least triple” adaptation finance by 2035 and, for the first time, adopted a set of indicators essential for monitoring adaptation efforts in various locations and high-risk sectors, such as agriculture, water and infrastructure.

In supporting just transitions, the Belém Action Mechanism was designed to co-ordinate assistance, share best practices, mobilise resources and track progress on just transitions, according to the mechanism’s formal ownership and greater significance in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

These are significant wins for the thirtieth Conference of Parties (COP30) in Brazil and the G20 Leaders Summit in South Africa, respectively.

Listening to a podcast called Outrage and Optimism – The Climate Podcast, I was inspired by a segment titled The Story I Wish They Would Tell at COP. Borrowing from their theme and their statistics, this is what the world should know.

Last year, solar costs fell by 12% worldwide, and battery storage costs dropped by 93% since 2010. Of all renewable power installed last year, 94% was cheaper than the cheapest fossil fuel alternative. This means that worldwide, costs have dropped for accessing energy and in particular renewable energy, improving lives and wellbeing.

The trend is not limited to the global north. Pakistan has installed 20 times more solar energy in the last three years than Canada, France, New Zealand and the UK combined. Uruguay is now generating 98% of its electricity from renewables, which has halved the cost of power and created 50,000 jobs. It is now exporting clean energy, while renewable energy in India has supplied more than half of the nation’s electricity demand multiple times in the last year.

Cameroon and Zambia are bringing power to 30,000 rural households and businesses through solar mini grids. And we are seeing tax rebates to incentivise rooftop solar by businesses and households in our country.

In putting commitments into action, South Africa’s renewable energy is accelerating, and its share of wind and solar electricity generation is growing. It more than doubled between 2019 and 2023, from 4.5% of total generation in 2019 to 11.6% in 2023. But let’s be honest, much more is required.

So, yes, 2025 was not everything countries had hoped for, particularly developing countries. However, the battle is not lost, because climate action, investment and innovation are occurring at unprecedented levels for economic, human and environmental rights reasons.

• Yuri Ramkissoon is senior manager for monitoring and evaluation at the Presidential Climate Commission