EDITORIAL | Matric 2025: when stability starts to masquerade as progress

South Africa’s 2025 matric results have been welcomed with a familiar mix of relief and celebration. An 88% national pass rate, the highest on record, is being presented as evidence of a system that is stabilising, inclusive and finally turning a corner. After years of disruption and uncertainty, that reassurance is tempting. But reassurance is not the same as truth.

There is no question that the schooling system is now carrying more learners to the end than before, as this was the largest matric cohort in the country’s history. More pupils enrolled and wrote exams, and fewer dropped out at the final hurdle. Every district cleared the 80% pass mark. These are not insignificant achievements. In a system of this scale, basic administrative stability matters.

The most important story in the 2025 results is not the overall pass rate, but the quiet stagnation beneath it. While the number of bachelor’s passes increased slightly, their share of the total declined. In plain terms, the system is expanding faster than it is strengthening, with more learners getting through matric, but proportionally fewer are leaving school academically prepared for university-level study.

The government is right to insist that matric should not be treated as a single event, but as the outcome of a long educational journey. The data confirms this, with dropout and repetition pressures intensifying well before grade 12.

However, participation in mathematics remains low. Performance in key gateway subjects such as maths and accounting has slipped, even as enrolments increase marginally. These patterns point to weaknesses that have nothing to do with the final exam year and everything to do with what happens earlier.

Taken together, the results describe a system that is more orderly, more inclusive and more predictable than it was a decade ago. What they do not yet describe is a system that has broken through its quality ceiling.

Much has been made of equity gains, particularly the fact that learners from no-fee schools now account for the majority of bachelor’s passes. That shift matters as it signals that excellence is no longer confined to a narrow set of privileged schools. But it would be dishonest to suggest that the playing field has levelled. Fee-paying schools continue to dominate distinctions and high-end subject performance.

Learners with special education needs are writing and passing in greater numbers. South African sign language has moved beyond symbolic inclusion to consistent achievement. Technical subjects show strong results, even if they remain too marginal to reshape post-school pathways in any meaningful way.

The danger is mistaking stability for transformation. High pass rates can coexist with shallow learning, fragile progression and limited post-school readiness. When that happens, the system looks healthy while quietly failing those who depend on it most.

South Africa does not need fewer matric passes, it needs stronger ones, grounded in deep learning and real mastery. Until those foundations show up consistently in gateway subjects and post-school success, record pass rates should prompt reflection rather than comfort.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube is correct, the hardest work in education does not happen at the finish line. It happens years earlier, out of sight, long before the headlines arrive.