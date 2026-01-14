EDITORIAL | Why does success in SA’s education system still depend on suffering?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The class of 2025 receive their results at Emshukantambo Secondary School at Pimville in Soweto. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Every year when matric results are released, South Africa reaches for the same language. We praise resilience. We celebrate perseverance. We tell stories of learners who studied by candlelight, shared textbooks, walked long distances and still made it through.

The class of 2025 has been described as exceptional for good reason. These learners entered school in 2014 and finished it after a pandemic, rolling lockdowns and years of disrupted learning. Many did so while dealing with hunger, unsafe environments, unreliable electricity and overcrowded classrooms. Their efforts deserve recognition.

But the uncomfortable question is this: why does success in South Africa’s education system still depend on suffering?

The danger of the annual matric celebration is not that it is wrong to be proud. It is that pride too easily becomes a substitute for fixing what is broken. When hardship becomes part of the narrative of achievement, systemic failure is quietly normalised.

The numbers behind the 2025 results tell a more sobering story. While the national pass rate has reached a record high, fewer learners, proportionally, are leaving school with results that open doors to university. Only a third of candidates wrote mathematics, and performance in key gateway subjects declined. These are not side issues. They shape who gets access to scarce skills, professional careers and economic mobility.

Even more concerning is what happens long before matric. Roughly half of the children who entered grade 1 in 2014 never reached the final examination room in 2025.

They did not suddenly disappear. They were lost gradually, through repetition, subject changes, disengagement and dropping out. A system that celebrates the finish line while ignoring those who fell off along the way is avoiding its hardest responsibilities.

Much has been made of the fact that most Bachelor’s passes now come from no-fee-paying schools. This is often framed as proof that poverty is not destiny. That may be true, but it is also true that no learner should have to overcome poverty to receive a decent education. When studying by candlelight is praised instead of addressed, inequality is dressed up as inspiration.

Meanwhile, learners who rely on social grants perform worse when those grants are withdrawn at the age of 18, often in their matric year. This is not an accident but the result of policies that do not speak to one another. Education outcomes cannot improve sustainably while learners are pushed into financial instability at the very moment academic pressure peaks.

Though South African sign language is now part of the matric exams, it remains poorly resourced as a language of teaching and learning. Learners can sit the exam, but cannot access the full curriculum in key subjects. Inclusion that stops at assessment is symbolic, not substantive.

Even the apparent success of district-wide pass rates deserves scrutiny. When every district is above 80%, the question is no longer who is failing but what the pass rate still measures. A system can become very good at producing passes without producing deep learning.

None of this means there has been no progress. The system is more stable than it was a decade ago with more learners reaching matric as administration has improved. These gains matter.

But stability is not the same as justice, and resilience is not a policy — learners should not have to be heroic to succeed. Education should reduce struggle, not rely on it.

Until classrooms are properly resourced, early learning is prioritised, social support aligns with schooling realities and gateway subjects are treated with seriousness, praise will remain an easy distraction.

The real measure of success will be the day matric results are no longer stories of survival, but ordinary outcomes of a system that works.

Nonetheless, congratulations to the class of 2025.