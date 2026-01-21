EDITORIAL | Accountability cannot be optional in scholar transport

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku says his department will be implementing a citywide scholar transport operation to protect learners and enforce strict compliance.

The tragic scholar transport accident in the Vaal is a painful reminder of a systemic failure that continues to put children’s lives at risk.

While condolences and outrage are expected in moments like these, they are not enough. What is required now is decisive action: the law must take its full course against the owner of the scholar transport involved in the tragedy, and the country must confront the deep flaws in how scholar transport is regulated, vetted and monitored.

Parents entrust scholar transport operators with the safe passage of their precious children. This trust is not symbolic; it is a legal and moral obligation.

When that obligation is breached through negligence, poor vehicle maintenance, unqualified drivers, or disregard for safety standards, accountability must be swift and uncompromising. Anything less sends a dangerous message that children’s safety is negotiable.

The Vaal accident should be a turning point, not just another statistic.

Authorities must ensure that the owner is thoroughly investigated and held responsible if any laws were violated.

Accountability should extend beyond individuals to the systems that allow unroadworthy vehicles and unqualified operators to transport learners in the first place. Departments of transport and education cannot continue to operate in silos while children pay the price.

Scholar transport operators should be subject to regular inspections, transparent licensing requirements and continuous monitoring. Parents deserve access to clear information about who is transporting their children and under what safety standards. Communities should not have to wait for tragedy to discover that corners were being cut.

Law enforcement has a critical role to play in ensuring justice for the victims of this accident. This is not merely a road incident; it is a matter of public safety, accountability and the protection of children.

Road safety cannot be seasonal or crisis-driven. Consistent inspections, routine roadblocks and follow-through on prosecutions are what prevent accidents — not campaigns launched in response to public pressure.

We call on law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough, transparent and uncompromising investigation into this matter.

Every aspect must be examined, vehicle roadworthiness, driver qualifications, licensing compliance and the conduct of the owner of the scholar transport. Where the law has been broken, there must be consequences. No shortcuts, no delays, and no special treatment.

Communities are watching closely.

For too long, visibly unroadworthy vehicles have operated freely on our roads, transporting commuters and learners alike, often in plain sight of authorities.

The fact that a “zero tolerance” campaign is only being rolled out now raises a difficult but necessary question: where was this vigilance before the accidents? Law enforcement should not need tragedy to trigger action.

While enforcement blitzes make for strong public messaging, they risk being short-lived if not backed by sustained, everyday policing.

That said, the JMPD and other traffic officers must be encouraged to go beyond the CBDs and beyond the headlines.

Unroadworthy vehicles are not confined to city centres; they are prevalent in townships, informal routes and school transport corridors where enforcement is often weakest and risks are highest.

If this campaign is to be meaningful, it must mark a shift from reactive enforcement to proactive prevention. Zero tolerance should not be a slogan, it should be a standard applied every day, in every part of the city, long after public attention fades. Lives depend on it.