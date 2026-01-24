GUGU LOURIE | From Mashonisa to airtime and electricity advance: The debt trap dressed as help

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There’s a disturbing trend of profiteering from advances concealed by layering digital debt onto old predatory systems, writes the author.

“I tell you, soon we will have doctors who dispatch medicine in advance to us,” suggested my friend, a PhD student.

“There was a mashonisa, then an airtime advance. What’s next?” he asked, before answering his own question: “Another advance.”

But his observation wasn’t just sarcasm or academic cynicism. There’s a disturbing trend of profiteering from advances concealed by layering digital debt onto old predatory systems.

Let’s break it down.

The name mashonisa comes from isiZulu, ukushonisa, meaning “to make money disappear”. Mashonisa is the original predator. An unregulated lender who takes your ID book or bank card as collateral and charges interest so high your income disappears before your eyes.

Then came the corporatised version of the mashonisa: the airtime advance. Out of pocket and need to make a call? Simply borrow R20 from your network, pay back R23 on your next recharge. The fee for the advance seems small, but mobile operators facilitate billions of these transactions. It’s a giant, profitable machine feeding on the desperation affecting a huge chunk of the population.

Now, the frontier is expanding to something even more fundamental: electricity.

A South African couple, Keagan and Zhaida Juries, plan to launch WattWallet, a “pay later” prepaid electricity service. The idea is simple and, on the surface, noble: when your meter runs out before the end of the month, receive a small advance to keep the lights on, and repay it with a fee when you next purchase units.

Hidden cost of convenience

My erudite friend sees WattWallet as both a service and a hazard.

He pinpointed the core issue: electricity advances cleverly sidestep the National Credit Act through a loophole called “incineration”. Since the credit is used to buy a commodity that is immediately consumed, and the debt is repaid by forfeiting future units, it’s not considered a loan.

Poof!

All those hard-won consumer protections — affordability checks, interest rate caps, the right to debt review — disappear.

The only shield is the Consumer Protection Act’s demand for upfront fee disclosure, a rule often ignored in the fine print of a USSD (unstructured supplementary service data) menu.

The practical hurdles for WattWallet are immense.

Electricity vending is controlled by municipalities and Eskom through licensed third-party vendors. Will these gatekeepers, who profit from the current system, open their infrastructure to a new player?

Unlikely. Eskom guards its meters as future assets for managing demand.

Furthermore, while airtime is a commercial product, electricity is a public good. Its provision is tangled in politics, failed municipal billing, and a social compact.

Commercialising “advance access” to electricity could prove to be a regulatory and ethical minefield.

This isn’t just about electricity.

Look around: advances are everywhere. Buy now, pay later for online shopping. Fuel advances from petrol stations. Microloans from apps.

They form an ecosystem of “embedded finance” that makes debt as easy as a click.

Exploiting vulnerabilities

But here’s the brutal truth my PhD student friend fears: these advances are not solutions. They are sophisticated traps.

Let’s do the maths that they don’t show you. Hypothetically, a R30 fee on a R100 electricity advance repaid in a week translates to an annual percentage rate (APR) of more than 1,500%.

It’s not a service fee; it’s financial violence. This creates a cruel cycle.

You’re not solving energy poverty; you’re renting darkness at an astronomical price. That “convenience fee” is a few rand less for bread, school fees, or transport. It systematically erodes the little income you have.

The result is a predatory safety net.

Advances exploit immediate desperation — a dead phone, a dark home, an empty fridge — by offering a lifeline that’s actually an anchor.

They trap users in a relentless debt cycle.

They turn a short-term crisis into a long-term, unaffordable obligation.

The ethical dilemma

WattWallet’s idea may be born of good intentions, but the landscape it wants to enter is engineered for extraction.

The timing isn’t just imperfect; it’s risky.

It seems SA is normalising the idea that the poor must pay a massive premium to access basics. From the mashonisa’s street corner to the network’s algorithm, the mechanism is the same: target the vulnerable, charge ruthlessly, and collect relentlessly.

We must ask ourselves: Is this the innovation we need?

Building more elegant debt traps while millions remain locked out of affordable, dignified credit? The conversation shouldn’t be about perfecting the advance but about dismantling the desperation that makes it necessary.

Until then, every “advance” to the desperate, no matter how small, is just a newer, shinier way to make their money and dignity disappear.