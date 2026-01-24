HOGARTH | Ramaphosa’s orange aversion to Davos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave this year’s World Economic Forum summit in Davos a miss, though not for the first time. Hogarth seems to remember he didn’t go in 2019.

What has caused a bit of controversy, however, are the reasons the president gave for not attending:

this weekend’s ANC lekgotla;

the upcoming cabinet lekgotla;

the state of the nation address; and

the AU leaders’ summit in Addis Ababa.

This is stuff that happens every year and has not previously stopped the president from heading to Switzerland to rub shoulders with the uber-rich and powerful.

Hogarth would have preferred it if Cupcake had dropped all diplomatic pretence and forthrightly told the nation the real reason: the presence there of an obnoxious orange man with a tendency to invent harmful canards about our nation every time he hears mention of South Africa.

Alone time

Speaking of the Orange One, he really has a way of alienating friends and forcing allies into the enemy camp. As he doubled down on his demand that the Europeans allow the US to colonise Greenland, Donald Trump had several EU leaders stopping just short of calling for a global revolution against the superpower.

Belgian prime minister Bart De Wever got so upset with Trump he had to borrow a quote from the late Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci.

“As Gramsci said, if the old is dying and the new is not yet born, you live in the time of monsters,” De Wever told an audience of global CEOs, government leaders and economic analysts.

If even the traditionally conservative Belgian state is starting to sound “radical” when talking about the US, then Trump will soon force his country into “splendid isolation”.

Looking fly

Another European leader who seemed ready to go to battle to stop the US from annexing Greenland was France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

He took to the podium sporting reflective shades that made him look more like the fighter-jet pilot played by Tom Cruise in Top Gun than a head of state.

His speech was hard-hitting, but all most remember about it are the sunglasses, which potentially gives a whole new meaning to the expression “throwing shade”.

Rich pickings

Meanwhile, back home, political parties seem to be running out of suitable candidates for future leaders. Political entrepreneurs who usually make loads of money by backing this or that horse ahead of ANC national conferences are now hard at work trying to sell billionaire Patrice Motsepe as a realistic candidate to be the next ANC president.

Not to be outdone, a similar group in the DA — not confident the party would want to re-elect an allegedly Uber Eats-addicted leader who doesn’t mind using a party credit card to buy himself a McDonald’s Happy Meal — is punting Western Cape billionaire Rob Hersov as the DA’s next boss.

If there is such a dearth of political talent in the country that its two biggest parties have to call on the super-rich to be their leaders, why not abandon the pretence at democracy and just auction off the next election to the highest bidder. Elon Musk, perhaps?

Dummies firing blanks

Robert McBride, the former Umkhonto we Sizwe guerrilla, this week came before the parliamentary ad hoc committee probing criminal justice corruption claims made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Hogarth wasn’t expecting much from the committee, given that some of its members have already exposed themselves as more interested in the sound of their own voices than uncovering the truth.

But what Hogarth wasn’t ready for was the level of petty jealousy and disdain that McBride, a real guerrilla, and the MPs, in fake combat gear with no military experience, had for each other.

The MPs thought McBride was speaking down to them and made complaints to this effect to the chair of the committee, while McBride’s smirk throughout much of the proceedings was suggestive of a soldier who had discovered the absurdity of being made to stand before a firing squad armed only with toy guns.