Opinion & AnalysisPREMIUM

Mampara of the week: Lesetja Senona

Recall this major moron

Sunday Times Hogarth

Sunday Times Hogarth

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. (Freddy Mavunda)

Remember Vuyisile Ndzeku, Mr “What I know, I don’t remember” from the Zondo commission? Well, he found himself a mate this week at the Madlanga commission.

His name is Lesetja Senona, the disgraceful major-general leading the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal.

During his week-long appearance, Senonampara’s default response was “I don’t recall” as commissioners grilled him on serious allegations of fraternising with criminals, stolen cocaine and his son’s shady business dealings.

At times he played semantics, telling commissioners, “I know I am already in trouble.” With an SAPS probe hanging over your head, you major buffoon, your troubles are only beginning!

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘I’ll take the flak on Senzo Mchunu’: Ramaphosa

2

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Police power and political patronage put wrong people in uniform

3

‘Emoji judge’ Mbenenge returns to work after probe finds court secretary Mengo lied

4

PETER BRUCE | Expel Israeli, but then cocktails with Iran?

5

Edwin Sodi’s empire crumbles amid R50m debt and liquidation

Related Articles