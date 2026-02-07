Mampara of the week: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

You have to love Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. This week, when questioned about the reinstatement of her formerly suspended head of department, Lesiba Malotana, she sprang to his defence, claiming he had been “victimised” and “singled out”.

“I have confidence in him because he is one person that I have worked with who [has helped] me clear this department,” she said.

One is left wondering whether the Mampara has read her own province’s SIU lifestyle audit report, which fingered her protégé for more than R1.6m in dodgy cash deposits and recommended a forensic probe into his financial affairs. Or would she prefer that we feed it into the shredder and carry on as if nothing ever happened?