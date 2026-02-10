EDITORIAL | Hunger on the border, spectacle at home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is something profoundly wrong when soldiers tasked with defending the country are hungry, sick and exposed while the state prepares to spend hundreds of millions on a ceremonial display.

Along South Africa’s borders, troops deployed for safeguarding duties report severe shortages of food, medicine and functional equipment. Many survive on only two basic meals a day, typically starch and tinned protein, with no fresh meat, fruit or vegetables. Ration supplies are unreliable and in some areas close to exhaustion. In remote patrol zones, where there is little opportunity to cook, inadequate nutrition has become a daily reality.

These are not complaints about comfort. They speak to basic survival.

It is an uncomfortable truth that people in correctional facilities receive more consistent and nutritionally balanced meals than soldiers patrolling hostile terrain in defence of the country. At the same time, some troops report having to buy their own food, medical supplies, boots and even fuel to keep state vehicles operational. Patrols can last weeks in isolated areas with no immediate access to ambulances or proper medical facilities, turning minor injuries or illness into serious risks.

Against this backdrop, the decision to allocate hundreds of millions of rand to a single Armed Forces Day event appears profoundly disconnected from reality.

Such events are intended to honour service members. But honour cannot be claimed while those same members lack adequate food, shelter and medical care. Public ceremonies and military parades do nothing to address hunger, failing equipment or the erosion of morale in the field.

Official assurances that the problem is limited or temporary stand in stark contrast to consistent reports from multiple deployment areas. Labour representatives within the defence force have warned that these conditions are not isolated incidents but symptoms of deeper systemic failure. Logistical breakdowns, ineffective procurement systems and sustained underfunding have steadily weakened the ability of the military to support its own personnel.

A country that values its security cannot afford to neglect those who provide it.

This situation is the predictable outcome of years of budget erosion combined with expanding operational demands. While defence allocations may appear substantial, they have not kept pace with inflation or real operational costs. The result is a force stretched thin, expected to deliver results without the resources required to do so safely or effectively.

The contradiction is glaring. Border safeguarding operations have produced measurable successes, including the interception of criminal activity and the seizure of contraband worth hundreds of millions of rand. Yet the soldiers responsible for these achievements remain among the most neglected within the system, facing poor conditions and unequal compensation compared with less hazardous deployments.

Criticism of extravagant spending on ceremonial events is therefore justified. At a time when basic needs go unmet, such expenditure reflects a troubling prioritisation of symbolism over substance. The same funds could meaningfully improve nutrition, medical support, equipment maintenance and living conditions for deployed troops.

A country that values its security cannot afford to neglect those who provide it. Commitment to the armed forces is not demonstrated through spectacle, but through ensuring that soldiers are properly fed, equipped and cared for.

The warnings are clear. Ignoring them risks more than morale. It risks lives, operational effectiveness and ultimately the country’s ability to defend its own borders.