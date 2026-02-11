EDITORIAL | Fort Hare protests: a crisis with a long memory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Students gather at the main gate of the University of Fort Hare's Alice campus as protests over registration, allowance and living conditions continue.

What is unfolding at the University of Fort Hare today cannot be treated as an isolated incident or a sudden breakdown of order. It is part of a long, painful pattern that students, staff and the broader public have seen repeat itself over the years. Each shutdown, each protest, each so-called temporary disruption carries the weight of unresolved history.

Fort Hare has, for some time, lurched from one crisis to another. Governance instability, leadership changes, allegations of corruption, violent crime on and around campus, and prolonged administrative dysfunction have left deep scars on the institution. Students have watched vice-chancellors come and go, councils dissolve and reconstitute, and task teams promise renewal, yet daily life on campus has remained harsh and uncertain. The result is a community that no longer trusts assurances or timelines unless they are backed by visible action.

Previous protests over registration delays, student allowances, accommodation shortages and poor residence conditions followed a familiar script. Students raise alarms early, management responds slowly, tensions escalate, campuses shut down, and concessions are eventually made under pressure. But once calm returns, the underlying problems are rarely fixed in a lasting way. They resurface the following year, often worse, carried by a new group of students who inherit old failures.

Even more damaging has been the normalisation of the crisis itself. At Fort Hare, disruption has become so routine that it risks being treated as part of the academic calendar rather than a warning sign. When students say they feel oppressed, excluded or abandoned, they are speaking from experience. Sleeping in unsafe residences, missing meals and being academically excluded because of administrative delays beyond their control are not new stories. They are echoes.

The institution’s proud legacy makes this cycle even more painful. Fort Hare is not just another university. It is a symbol of intellectual resistance and liberation. That legacy raises expectations and deepens disappointment when the reality on the ground reflects inequality rather than empowerment. Each unresolved crisis chips away at the moral authority of an institution that once stood as a beacon of justice and excellence.

The current shutdown reflects a generation that has learnt from past struggles. Students know now that silence changes nothing and that partial victories, while welcome, are not enough. Their insistence on direct engagement from senior leadership reflects lessons drawn from previous years. Promises without accountability fade quickly.

If Fort Hare is to break this cycle, reflection must lead to reform. Crisis cannot remain the language through which students access their rights. Structural problems require structural solutions. Stable leadership, transparent administration, humane student support systems and proactive planning rather than reactive firefighting are essential.

Until the university confronts its past honestly and fixes what has long been broken, today’s protests will not be the last. They are reminders that history, when ignored, has a way of repeating itself, louder each time.