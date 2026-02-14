Mampara of the week: Panyaza Lesufi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s clanger, for which he has since apologised, earned him the deserved ire of South Africans.

In a week in which quite a few politicians put their foot in it over the water crisis threatening to strangle the life out of Johannesburg and its surrounding areas, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi romped home with the Mampara honours when he said he sometimes avoided the inconvenience suffered by his fellow citizens by showering in a hotel.

It may have been the pressure of the crisis that led to his silly statement, but here’s hoping the premier has now learnt to think before he speaks.